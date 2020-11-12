ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Biogen Inc. - BIIB

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) resulting from allegations that Biogen may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On November 6, 2020, Biogen trading was halted before the Company's meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA").

Later that day, Bloomberg published an article entitled "Biogen Alzheimer's Drug Fails to Gain FDA Panel's Backing" which stated that "The outside experts voted 8 to 1, with 2 undecided, that data from a single clinical trial with positive results was insufficient to show Biogen's drug works[,]" and "also voted 10 to 0, with 1 undecided, that the positive study shouldn't be considered primary proof the drug works in light of conflicting evidence from a different trial."

On this news, Biogen's stock price fell $92.64 per share, or 28%, to close at $236.26 per share on November 9, 2020, the next trading day.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Biogen shareholders. If you purchased securities of Biogen please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1981.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at mailto:[email protected] or [email protected].

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation.

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

