ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Southwest Airlines Co.

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Southwest Airlines Co. resulting from allegations that Southwest may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 30, 2020, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Southwest Flew Millions on Jets With Unconfirmed Maintenance Records, Government Report Says" citing "a government report to be released in coming days[.]" The article stated, among other things, that "Southwest pilots flew more than 17 million passengers on planes with unconfirmed maintenance records over roughly two years, and in 2019 smashed both wingtips of a jet on a runway while repeatedly trying to land amid gale-force winds" and that "FAA managers in the Dallas-area office that supervises Southwest routinely allowed the carrier 'to fly aircraft with unresolved safety concerns.'"

On this news, Southwest's stock price fell $1.06 per share, or 1.86%, to close at $55.83 per share on January 30, 2020, injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Southwest investors. If you purchased shares of Southwest please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1766.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

