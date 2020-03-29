ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Mesa Air Group, Inc. - MESA

NEW YORK, March 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) resulting from allegations that Mesa may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 9, 2018, Mesa conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling approximately 11 million shares of common stock for $12.00 per share. Then on August 8, 2019, Mesa issued a press release announcing its third quarter 2019 financial results, reporting increased maintenance expenses of $54 million. Then on August 9, 2019, Mesa's CEO stated that Mesa "did not meet the performance criteria" under its contract with American Airlines, Inc. and that it would be "very difficult to meet the performance criteria."

On this news, Mesa's share price fell $3.15, or over 32%, to close at $6.62 per share on August 9, 2019, damaging investors. The Company's shares have consistently traded below the IPO price, closing as low as $2.70 per share on March 19, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Mesa investors.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

