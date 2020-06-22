ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Contura Energy, Inc. - CTRA
Jun 22, 2020, 17:04 ET
NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) resulting from allegations that Contura may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Contura shareholders.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation.
