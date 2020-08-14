ROSEN, A RESPECTED AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - KL

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) between January 8, 2018 and November 25, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important August 28, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Kirkland investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Kirkland class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1892.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kirkland lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, especially as it relates to its projections of risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs; (2) as a result of the known, but undisclosed, impending acquisition of Detour Gold Corporation, Kirkland's projections relating to its risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs were false and misleading; (3) Kirkland's financial statements and projections were not fairly presented in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards; and (4) based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Kirkland's business, operations, and prospects and/or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 28, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1892.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected].

