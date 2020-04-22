ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Akazoo S.A. - SONG
Apr 22, 2020, 16:44 ET
NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Akazoo S.A. (NASDAQ: SONG) resulting from allegations that Akazoo may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
On April 20, 2020, Quintessential Capital released a presentation and report concerning Akazoo, stating that the Company looks like a "castle of cards" because its users, subscribers, revenue, and profit may be "profoundly overstated." Quintessential Capital further stated "[w]e believe Akazoo is a scheme orchestrated by management to profit while egregiously deceiving investors."
On this news, Akazoo shares fell $0.54 per share over the rest of the trading day and the next trading day, or over 20%, to close at $1.99 per share on April 21, 2020, damaging investors.
Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Akazoo investors. If you purchased shares of Akazoo please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1843.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].
