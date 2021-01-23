Rosen, Global Investor Counsel, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Exxon Mobil Corporation; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - XOM

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) resulting from allegations that Exxon Mobil may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 15, 2021, The Wall Street Journal published an article titled, "Exxon Draws SEC Probe Over Permian Basin Asset Valuation." The article reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission launched an investigation after an Exxon Mobil employee filed a whistleblower complaint alleging that the Company overvalued one if its most important oil and gas properties. The whistleblower complaint asserts that during a 2019 internal assessment, workers were forced to use unrealistic assumptions about how quickly wells in the Permian Basin could be drilled to reach a higher valuation.

On this news, Exxon Mobil's stock price fell $2.42 per share, or 4.81%, to close at $47.89 per share on January 15, 2021.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Exxon Mobil shareholders.

