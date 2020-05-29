ROSEN, NATIONALLY REGARDED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Apyx Medical Corporation - APYX

NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) resulting from allegations that Apyx may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On March 16, 2020, Apyx announced that its financial statements for the twelve months ended December, 31 2018 and the quarterly statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and three months ended March 31, 2019 could no longer be relied upon and would need to be restated. On this news, Apyx's securities fell $0.51 per share, or over 11%, over the next two trading days to close at $4.08 per share on March 18, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Apyx investors. If you purchased shares of Apyx please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1817.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm. hundreds

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:



Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.rosenlegal.com

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Related Links

www.rosenlegal.com

