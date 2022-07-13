Rosendin Electric exceeds recruitment goals by leveraging an omnichannel advertising approach with Colling Media

PHOENIX, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Phoenix-based Colling Media, one of the fastest-growing advertising agencies, has partnered with Rosendin Electric to take a stand against the labor shortage and reach new recruitment heights. In 2021 yahoo.com reported 68% of trades were struggling to hire skilled workers. By utilizing a full-funnel marketing approach Colling Media has closed the gap in the labor shortage and aided in Rosendin's recruitment of 221 skilled workers in the first quarter of 2022.

"Colling Media's team has been essential in our recruiting efforts for electricians in the Phoenix Metro area. The team is not only knowledgeable and highly experienced with various advertising tactics, but they are engaged in helping us maximize our reach to get qualified candidates. We have expanded our relationship with Colling Media to assist us in markets in Middle Tennessee, throughout Texas, Oregon, and Northern California with varying target markets and projected outcomes. We feel that we have a true partner in Brian, his leadership team, and Colling Media." said Salina Brown, Director of Marketing Rosendin Electric