Rosenthal Wealth Management Group Offers Complimentary Web Ex Financial Planning Webinars

Larry Rosenthal, president of Rosenthal Wealth Management Group (RWMG), is offering a series of complimentary financial planning webinars for persons interested in maximizing the return on and protection of their financial resources.

Rosenthal Wealth Management Group

"There is no question that as impacts of COVID continue to ripple through the economy, the need to ensure a solid personal financial platform is even more crucial today. The shrinking margin for error in personal financial planning demands increasing financial planning vigilance and these seminars provide the tools to help achieve that," Rosenthal said.

The schedule for the RWMG webinars is:

June 4: two identical sessions are planned – one at 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. and one at 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. In each session, Rosenthal will talk about how The Secure Act forever changed the way Americans pass retirement assets to their heirs. This is one of the largest tax changes to hit Americans' retirement plans in decades. In this session, Rosenthal will also explore the consequences of eliminating the Lifetime Tax Advantage Stretch IRA and changes to IRA Legacy Planning and how to best use the new rules.

June 11: two identical sessions are planned – one for at 2:00 – 3:00 P.M. and a second at 7:00 – 8:00 P.M. Rosenthal will discuss the components of a holistic financial plan as well as often-overlooked topics in financial planning. Rosenthal will also review the 62 most important planning considerations.

June 18: Two identical sessions: one at 2:00 – 3:00 P.M. and a second at 7:00 – 8:00 P.M. Rosenthal will discuss the basics of estate planning strategies and account titling and explain why estate planning strategies are no longer only for the wealthy.

June 25: Two identical sessions: one at 2:00 – 3:00 P.M. and another at 7:00 – 8:00 P.M. These two sessions will focus on tax allocation strategies and understanding the economy. The final program in this series covers two broad topics: taxes and the economy. In this session, Rosenthal will talk about how to minimize taxation of your investments throughout all three phases of financial planning: accumulation, distribution, and legacy planning. In addition, Rosenthal will explain how to determine whether the economy is contracting or expanding and why that is important. Lastly, he will identify what the Leading Economic Indicators are and how they can impact your financial plan. To participate in any or all of the webinars simply go to LarryRosenthal.com and click the seminar tab to sign up for the events.

As a much sought after financial advisor, Rosenthal has appeared regularly on Fox Business News and has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, CNNMoney, U.S. News and World Report, CNBC's The Nightly Business Report, The Washington Post, USA Today, Money, Bloomberg, The Chicago Tribune, The Fiscal Times, Kiplinger's Retirement Report, Consumer Report's Money Advisor, The Washington Times, Financial Planning, Financial Advisor and others.

Rosenthal has been providing financial counseling for about three decades. He presently has offices in McLean, Manassas, Stafford Virginia, and Baltimore, Maryland. Additionally, he has co-authored the book "Financial Success in the year 2000 and Beyond." His next book is expected out in mid-2021.

Rosenthal is also the host of "Making Money Sense," a radio show that has aired every Saturday morning on DC's WAVA from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. since 2004 and is now nationally simulcast via satellite on SiriusXM channel 131.

Investment advisor representative and registered representative of, and securities and investment advisory services offered through Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. (member SPIC). Rosenthal Wealth Management Group is not a subsidiary of, nor controlled by, Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. Neither Voya Financial Advisors nor its representatives offer tax or legal advice. Please consult with your tax and legal advisors regarding your individual situation.

Contact: Bob Johns

