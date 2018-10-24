Roseville In-Home Care Business Owner Honored as 2018 Franchisee of the Year

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Local entrepreneur and BrightStar Care of Roseville, California owner, Ignacio Cespedes, was recently recognized at the BrightStar Care national conference as the distinguished recipient of the company's most prestigious award—2018 Franchisee of the Year.

Surrounded by fellow BrightStar Care owners at the franchise's national conference in Chantilly, Virginia earlier this month, Ignacio Cespedes was recognized for embodying the very best the company has to offer. Cespedes continuously demonstrates impressive achievements in sales and is a shining example of how to run a successful location. He has also served as a BrightStar Care advocate through the company's committee participation and validation calls.

"Ignacio continues to be a tremendous brand ambassador and represents BrightStar Care in an exceptional manner," said Shelly Sun, CEO and Founder of BrightStar Care. "His dedication to excellence, willingness to participate and volunteer for company committees and mentorship to other franchisees helps us drive our brand forward. We are so lucky to have him as part of the BrightStar Care family."

BrightStar Care of Roseville is part of a national franchise network of more than 330 locations which provide medical and non-medical care to private clients within their homes, as well as supplemental care staff to corporate clients. Care and staffing services include companionship and personal care to assist seniors in their homes with activities of daily living, sick child care and transitioning patients safely home from the hospital. Each BrightStar Care location employs a Registered Nurse Director of Nursing who tailors unique, personalized plans of care for each client and oversees a professional care team of well-qualified, experienced caregivers.

The company began franchising in 2005, and has since grown to a $400 million system with more than 330 locations across the U.S. and Canada. For more information about BrightStar Care, please visit www.brightstarcare.com.

About BrightStar Care

Based in Chicago, BrightStar Care is a national private duty home care and medical staffing franchise with more than 300 locations which provide medical and non-medical services to clients within their homes, as well as supplemental care staff to corporate clients. BrightStar Care franchise locations across the country employ over 2,500 registered nurses who play a unique role in overseeing the care for each individual client, a service that no other private duty home care provider offers. In addition, BrightStar Care is the only national home care franchise to receive The Joint Commission's Enterprise Champion for Quality award every year since the award's inception. In 2017, the company ranked No. 69 on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list and was included for the tenth consecutive year on Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 list. For more information on BrightStar Care please visit www.brightstarcare.com; to find out more about BrightStar Care Franchising, visit www.franchise.brightstarcare.com.

