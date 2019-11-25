Rosewood Doha And Rosewood Residences Doha To Open In Lusail City In Qatar In 2022

The design concept of the Rosewood hotel and branded residences is based on underwater forms, specifically the local coral formations. The organic architectural design approach is aimed at respecting the site and its surrounding Arabian Gulf waters, while promoting a harmony between human habitation and the natural world. Housed in two striking towers, Rosewood Doha and Rosewood Residences Doha will consist of an ultra-luxury hotel with 185 exquisite guestrooms and sumptuous suites, 173 serviced apartments for longer-term stays and 300 residences available for purchase.

The complex architectural project is conceptualized by a team from Arab Engineering Bureau (AEB) headed by Chief Architect Ibrahim M. Jaidah, the most prominent Qatari architect known for his design philosophy where a built structure responds to its natural environment but also belongs to the cultural and social context in which it exists.

A USD45 billion project, Lusail City extends across an area of 38 square kilometers, comprising four exclusive islands and 19 multi-purpose residential, mixed-use, entertainment and commercial districts. The city will be home to 450,000 residents and welcome over 80,000 visitors annually, which will draw a new influx of international investment, global travelers and highly skilled expatriates to the country.

"Rosewood Doha and Rosewood Residences Doha will create a new and differentiated benchmark for ultra-luxury hospitality in the region," says Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer, Rosewood Hotel Group. "We are honored to be a part of Qatar's ambitious vision and will be thrilled to see it realized in the coming years. This project represents our third outpost for the Rosewood brand in the Middle East; building on our unwavering dedication to innovation and service excellence, it exemplifies our strategy of thoughtful growth in the region."

"We are delighted to join hands with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, renowned for its one-of-a-kind collection underpinned by its iconic A Sense of Place philosophy," says Aman G. Shahani, CEO, Arkaz Investments. "We are proud to showcase the rich culture of Qatar as well as our visionary and innovative ambition for the future through Rosewood's uniquely sophisticated lens and become the new lifestyle destination for Lusail City and Qatar."

The hotel will be one of the city's most dynamic culinary destinations with a collection of eight outlets, including a bistro, lobby lounge, coffee shop/deli, three specialty restaurants, cigar lounge and a lifestyle entertainment lounge. Featuring a 1,500-square-meter ballroom, the property will showcase multiple private event venues, anchored around sleek interiors and state-of-the-art technology, which will transform ordinary events into the extraordinary. The hotel will also introduce Sense, a Rosewood Spa, offering total discretion and relaxation, along with a fitness center featuring state-of-the-art training equipment. Rosewood's signature Manor Club executive lounge concept will soar to new heights in Qatar and offer Club Room and Suite guests curated services with added convenience and privacy.

Rosewood Residences Doha will also introduce 300 for-sale residential apartments, catering to global citizens who crave a lifestyle of authenticity fused with modern luxury. The residences will be complete with bespoke amenities, facilities and services to create a pinnacle of private luxury living and contemporary style in Qatar.

