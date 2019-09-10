Rosewood Guangzhou Opens Its Doors As An Inspiring Showcase For A Differentiated Modern Urban Luxury Lifestyle In China

Since its early days as a major port on the Maritime Silk Road and a hub of foreign trade, Guangzhou has always been ahead of its time. Reflecting the city's industrious history of innovation, Rosewood Guangzhou fuses together bold architecture, elegant design, natural scenery and boundary-pushing artwork for an elevated experience in the southern Chinese metropolis.

The inspiring and novel experience on offer at Rosewood Guangzhou is immediately conveyed upon arrival where the soaring 5-meter-high lobby provides a grand yet intimate welcome with tastefully designed bronze screens, lacquered red accents and a mesmerizing art installation giving guests a taste of the stylish and contemporary experience that awaits them upon further exploration. This ambience is the result of Toronto-based design firm Yabu Pushelberg's design inspiration combined with Rosewood's A Sense of Place® guiding principle which articulates stories of Guangzhou through the spaces and décor, while keeping the needs of discerning global travelers top of mind.

Within this sky-high urban oasis, guests will discover one of China's most complete and contemporary hotel experiences: a stylish and artistic design aesthetic combined with a modern and residential-inspired approach pervades throughout the entire hotel. In addition to the 251 supremely stylish and well-appointed guest rooms and suites, the property showcases Guangzhou's most fashionable and refined serviced apartments as well as a wide variety of innovative dining experiences – destined to create Guangzhou's most exciting culinary destination.

The hotel is also home to the region's largest spa and fitness facility spread over two dedicated floors and one of the most comprehensive, diverse and innovative collections of venues for weddings, celebrations and corporate events – all set in a convenient location that's within easy walking distance of many of the city's most important cultural and commercial points of interest.

"As one of the fastest growing cities in mainland China, Guangzhou has been – and will continue to be – a major contributor to economic growth. The city is well on its way to becoming a global megacity with increasing international influence, as the country's vision for the Greater Bay Area comes to fruition, and we are thrilled to open Rosewood Guangzhou during this ambitious ascent," says Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer, Rosewood Hotel Group. "Rosewood Guangzhou is our second urban outpost for the Rosewood brand in mainland China and we look forward to the property offering a differentiated vision for a modern urban lifestyle in the country. Building on the momentum set in motion by Rosewood Beijing, Rosewood Sanya and Rosewood Hong Kong, as our fourth property in the Greater China region, we look forward to the property setting new benchmarks for style and sophistication. Excitingly, alongside the newly-opened Rosewood Hong Kong, the Rosewood brand will now be able to offer a distinguished, modern and inspired hotel experience at both ends of the Greater Bay Area."

A Sense of Place® in China's Most Dynamic Metropolis

Since Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® was established 40 years ago, the brand has woven its unique A Sense of Place® philosophy into every hotel in its portfolio. Through this approach, the group strives to bring the culture and heritage of each destination to life with meaningful art, design, artistic collaborations and specially curated experiences.

Building on this tradition, Guangzhou's rich history can be seen and felt throughout the new Rosewood Guangzhou in creative, elegant ways from the white terracotta façade to a curated collection of innovative Chinese artwork by the country's foremost contemporary artists, in addition to subtle design details and use of locally relevant materials and finishes throughout the property. The design duo of Yabu Pushelberg carefully selected materials and textiles that reference ancient Chinese crafts, such as vermillion-red lacquered doors marking the entrance, traditional silk screens in Patina Living Room, wood-and-bronze etched mirrors in the Grand Ballroom, lanterns by the pool, and tea sets in the rooms.

The combination not only creates a sense of discovery throughout the various spaces, but also enhances the hotel's unique identity within a decidedly urban setting. In the surrounding neighborhood, guests can discover stimulating cultural destinations and distinct retail experiences, such as the Guangdong Museum, Zaha Hadid-designed Guangzhou Opera House and K11 Art Mall – a center of art, fashion, culture and retail that's located just downstairs.

"We are delighted to offer a thoroughly refreshing take on the time-honored traditions of Guangdong here at Rosewood Guangzhou," says Managing Director Stephan Tschuppik. "As one of China's most dynamic cities, we are proud to showcase a differentiated and modern hotel experience and become the new lifestyle destination for Guangzhou and Southern China."

Taking Innovation and Luxury to New Heights

Designed by globally renowned American architecture firm Kohn Pedersen Fox, the 108-story CTF Finance Centre presents an ideal mix of time-honored luxury and ingenuity.

Occupying the property's top 39 floors, Rosewood Guangzhou embodies the height of sophistication in more ways than one, boasting the world's fastest elevator (at 21 meters per second), the status as China's first 5G-enabled hotel as well as mainland China's highest bar and restaurant, event space and executive lounge – all of which deliver spellbinding views spanning the Pearl River, downtown Guangzhou and the nearby Baiyun mountains.

Guided by sustainable development principles, the CTF Finance Centre features a self-cleaning white terracotta "mullion" system that takes inspiration from ancient Chinese ceramic craftsmanship. The tiles not only shade the building from the sun, thus reducing Rosewood Guangzhou's electricity consumption, but they also have excellent corrosion resistance properties for lasting quality. The property also utilizes highly efficient cooling and heat recovery systems to further reduce its carbon emissions.

Celebrating nature at every turn, Rosewood Guangzhou features seven terraces as well as several landscaped lawns and gardens across the hotel that have been designed by Bangkok-based Landscape. From the inspiring arrival courtyard to open-air terraces, these details ensure guests feel refreshed and continuously connected with the environment.

A Patron of the Arts

Rosewood Guangzhou celebrates its location's unique history and lush landscapes through boundary-pushing art. Created by some of the country's most celebrated contemporary masters, the collection traverses major categories of Chinese artwork, from landscapes to calligraphy, ink paintings and more. Though rooted in the past, each piece in the hotel thrusts concepts and techniques into the future.

The artistic journey begins in the grand entrance hall, where an intricate "flowerbed" painting by Sichuan-born artist Zhuang Hong Yi greets travelers as an homage to Guangzhou's reputation as China's "City of Flowers." Brimming with intriguing details, the installation feels like a living organism thanks to hundreds of delicate blossoms, which Zhuang crafted by meticulously folding and bending traditional Chinese rice paper.

On the same floor, another artwork celebrates Guangzhou's scenery: contemporary Chinese artist Pan Jian veers from tradition by interpreting nature through an evocative use of light and shadow. Upstairs, a contemporary landscape painting by Zhengzhou-born Ye Cheng interprets a piece from the National Palace Museum in Beijing by adding unexpected pops of color and geometric forms.

Furthering Rosewood Guangzhou's celebration of avant-garde Chinese artwork, the hotel invited luminaries Qin Feng and Kaixuan Feng to craft a collection of experimental Chinese ink painting and calligraphy artworks. The imaginative pieces are on display across the property, including the lobby, ballroom foyer, suites and elevator lobbies.

Refined and Curated Stays

Rosewood Guangzhou's 251 guestrooms, including 31 suites and four duplex suites, start from 55 square meters in size. Each room has been designed to feel like a private residence, featuring comfortable and calming interiors with an earthy palette and pops of soft rose.

While leather-wrapped headboards create a lavish sleeping area, unique artwork by contemporary Chinese artists adds a touch of intrigue and culture in guestrooms. Enhancing the residential feel, each neutral-toned room features distinct spaces for living, working and resting set apart by stylish bronze-framed screens. Design details – including custom brass knobs, royal blue lacquer accents, leather-wrapped headboards and travertine-clad bathrooms – communicate understated elegance while accessories like a specially designed tea set and calligraphy brush nod to the city's ancient history. The majority of accommodations overlook the majestic Pearl River and all enjoy unsurpassed views of the evolving Tianhe district and greater metropolitan area.

Suites and duplexes are completely in tune with modern urban lifestyles, providing loft-like interiors and flexible open spaces that are suitable for families, entertaining or romantic getaways. Within each suite and duplex, guests can look forward to custom furnishings, distinct living areas, walk-in closets and immense bathrooms with free-standing tubs and dual vanities.

One of the hotel's signature suites, the Rosewood Terrace Suite is the only suite in the city with its own private terrace. Meanwhile, the grand Xi Guan House stretches across two floors where guests can enjoy a differentiated and stylish take on modern loft-style living with an open kitchen, serene bedroom, private Jacuzzi, and extensive living and dining spaces for entertaining.

An Elevated Manor Club Experience

A breathtaking retreat on the top floor of the hotel, Rosewood's signature Manor Club concept soars to new heights in Guangzhou and offers exceptional service with stunning panoramic views from wrap-around terraces. The exclusive haven on the 108th floor is reserved for Club Room and Suite guests who are invited to enjoy a la carte dining and bespoke cocktails throughout the day, 24-hour Rosewood butler service and courtesy car services in an electric SUV NIO.

With its mix of adaptable open spaces and more private corners, Manor Club provides the perfect setting to relax, enjoy an aperitif, unwind after a day of exploring or entertain business partners. The exclusive experience is bookended by intimate check-in and check-out experiences for added convenience and privacy.

The Ultimate Extended Stay

In addition to the hotel's guest rooms and suites, the property will also introduce Rosewood Residences Guangzhou – which feature 355 serviced apartments spanning from studios (76), one and two-bedroom apartments (160 and 96, respectively) to ultra-luxurious duplexes (23) specifically designed for longer-term stays. Conceived by Perception, a Hong Kong-based design firm, each unit elevates the concept of urban living with expansive living space, tasteful furnishings and a genuine and thoughtful approach to service for all residents.

A mix of reflective bronze accents and soothing creamy shades fills each Residence with a light and airy atmosphere, while wood floors, handpicked books, and cozy lounging and dining areas ensure guests feel at home. In the Duplexes, a floating, sculptural staircase connects the two floors – separating the social spaces downstairs from the ultra-relaxing master bedroom, bathroom and sitting areas upstairs.

Designed with long-term stays in mind, each Residence includes convenient amenities, such as in-room washing machines, as well as a full kitchen with an oven and dish washer. Rosewood Residences guests have the option to enjoy added benefits and services, including private elevator access, butler service, a personal chef, shopping assistants, grocery delivery, drivers, catering, and more.

Inspired al Fresco Dining

Adding modernity, innovation and variety to the city's renowned dining scene, Rosewood Guangzhou is home to seven distinct dining concepts – each boasting its own terrace, taking al fresco dining to next heights. Each venue expresses its own unique character through its menu and design, while a commitment to creativity and a respect for ingredients provides continuity across the establishments. Helmed by Director of Culinary Richard Hilton, the property's food and beverage program reflects dedication to the Rosewood Hotels & Resorts Partners in Provenance program, which champions local producers, seasonality, traceability and sustainable provenance.

Lingnan House, the hotel's Chinese restaurant on the fifth floor features traditional authentic Cantonese cuisine created with locally sourced ingredients. Executive Sous Chef Bill Feng has built a robust and exclusive network of nearby farmers to supply ingredients produced by organic and sustainable methods. As a result, the menu features such indigenous items as pork and wild boar from Zhuhao Farm in Maoming and milk from Yanhai Dairy Farm within a unique menu of Canton regional classics and Shunde cuisine. Signature dishes such as Cantonese barbecue and dim sum, which are prepared in show kitchens, can be complemented with a selection of premium organic teas, Chinese-inspired cocktails, and premium international and Chinese rice wines.

Designed by Tokyo-based Super Potato, the restaurant effectively transports guests into a handsome Chinese mansion ­– complete with lantern-inspired lighting fixtures, contemporary ceiling fans and dark wood-paneled walls. A series of distinct spaces traverses a glamorous main dining room, elevated bar seating, and nine private dining rooms – three of which are free-standing outdoor garden villas. When dining in these exclusive spaces, guests also enjoy butler service and unparalleled privacy for business meetings or special occasions.

Connected to Lingnan House via an elegant staircase, Brick Lane on the sixth floor provides a convivial, casual setting with a mix of seating areas across the tavern-like space. There's a relaxed craft beer bar with 10 taps, dedicated wine and cocktail bar and approachable pub food such as hibachi-grilled skewered meats and vegetables. Guests can choose the space they like best – be it the large outdoor terrace, counter seating, or by the pool table.

With its numerous bars and live music six nights a week, Brick Lane is one of the most dynamic entertainment destinations in the city – ideal for travelers in search of good vibes and variety, as well as residents looking to unwind after work. It also serves as a refreshing event venue and, thanks to a set of stairs connecting Brick Lane with Lingnan House below, guests can combine both venues into a one-of-a-kind event location.

Another culinary highlight is Brick Iron, which is located on the 107th floor making it the highest restaurant and bar in mainland China. Gastronomes will delight in the exquisite Japanese cuisine prepared at six intimate show kitchens. The gastronomic journey includes everything from sushi to sashimi, teppanyaki, sukiyaki, shabu-shabu and an extensive seafood menu. The design is as notable as the cuisine: Accentuated by floor-to-ceiling Victorian murals, amber-colored furniture and hammered metal partitions, the see-and-be-seen space is home to a fully equipped wine cellar, an outdoor terrace, a cigar humidor area, and an adjacent Sky Bar where talented mixologists conjure innovative cocktails and serve a carefully curated list of rare wines, whiskies and sake.

On the 95th floor, Patina Living Room and Patina European Brassiere & Terrace reinvent the notion of all-day dining. Hugged by panoramic windows and wrap-around terraces, the Living Room mixes traditional Chinese accents, brass and copper details, sandblasted wood-paneled walls and custom silk screens and contemporary geometric art installations for a creatively refreshing atmosphere. The modern menu evolves throughout the day, beginning with irresistible pastries and coffee in the morning, followed by a creative east-meets-west tea set in the afternoon. The energy picks up in the evening, when the Living Room transforms into a sophisticated spot for pre- and post-dinner drinks. No matter what time of day they visit, guests can expect a curated selection of specialty Chinese teas, premium coffee, Champagnes and wines.

Offering a wholly relaxed and informal dining experience, the brasserie and its adjoining terrace offer a homey atmosphere that is accentuated by an open-plan kitchen and spacious dining area. Truly providing something for everyone, the menu traverses continental Europe with an emphasis on seafood.

On street level, Sesame comes to life with wood floors, high ceilings, olive-green tiled walls and white marble counters where a spread of fresh pastries and snacks entices diners. The space serves many functions, offering a convenient grab-and-go eatery and patisserie as well as deli with chalkboard menus that display the daily specials. With its warm personality and fresh food, Sesame is poised to become a favorite café for local residents, too. It's the perfect setting to enjoy a quick and casual lunch, rendezvous with friends over wine and cheese, or simply savor a good book with a cup of tea.

Unforgettable Weddings and Events

Rosewood Guangzhou delivers versatility, variety, integrated technology and exclusivity across its 3,250 square meters of inspiring meeting and event space. Catering to all sizes and styles of events – from elegant weddings to the most intimate of meetings – the state-of-the-art facilities include three galleries, two VIP rooms, one Bridal Room, five meeting rooms, a 958-square-meter Grand Ballroom, and the stunning Sky Mansion on the 108th floor.

As the highest and most innovative event space in China, Sky Mansion is truly one-of-a-kind. Akin to a free-flowing loft, the highly versatile address provides unmatched flexibility, hardware and services to ensure guests have everything they need for a remarkable event: there's a VIP suite, private bar, open kitchen and outdoor rooftop terrace with panoramic views. Private elevator access from the 108th floor provides exclusivity, while interactive dining experiences and bespoke menus ensure every event is one to remember.

The Grand Ballroom impresses guests with a 7.9-meter-high ceiling, walls covered in gold leaf and a balcony that frames the stunning Guangzhou Library. Even from inside, expansive windows creative the illusion that guests are dining and dancing in the clouds. It's an ideal venue for weddings and special occasions with highly adaptable and tech-savvy facilities, including a pre-function foyer, bridal suite and a reception space for up to 700 guests.

A haven of luxury, The Pavilion is a comprehensive, residential-style function space that reflects Rosewood Guangzhou's refined urban atmosphere. Accommodating up to 420 guests, the 739-square-meter space includes handsome dining rooms, lounges, a bar and interactive show kitchens.

Ensuring every event is a vision of perfection, Rosewood Guangzhou's dedicated Event Studio provides a treasure trove of inspiration, from bespoke table decor to gourmet menus, beautiful accessories and vibrant floral displays. Rosewood Guangzhou also offers a team of personalized wedding consultants and coordinators, led by a director of romance, who are on hand to look after every last detail.

Pioneering Facilities for Well-being and Fitness

At 2,628 square meters, Sense, A Rosewood Spa is the largest destination for fitness and well-being among hotels in southern China. Set across the 93rd and 94th floors, the sleek and contemporary wellness center is a sanctuary including a spa, relaxation lounge, yoga studio, fitness center and 25-meter-long indoor pool.

In addition to the latest Artis range of Technogym equipment, the fitness center also offers several fitness programs and services to help guests reach their personal goals, such as group classes – including yoga and barre – nutrition consultations, personal training and physiotherapy.

While the fitness center recharges the body, Rosewood Guangzhou's soothing spa unwinds the mind through an environment of soft organic shapes, touch-me textures and tranquil soundscapes. Within this urban oasis, skilled therapists take guests on bespoke journeys that showcase the latest skincare innovations. An essential for a world-class spa, the heat and water facilities feature temperature therapy pools, steam rooms and salt rooms that can be enjoyed at leisure before and after treatments.

As part of its health and fitness program, Rosewood Guangzhou offers Wellness Club memberships to long-stay guests and local residents. The membership includes access to the spa and fitness center as well as an exclusive club lounge where members will find a spacious living room area, pantry, healthy meals and a juice bar.

About Rosewood Guangzhou

Rosewood Guangzhou is situated in Guangzhou's tallest building, the 530-meter-high Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre. The ultra-luxury hotel features 251 guestrooms and 355 Rosewood Residences, 23 of which are duplex apartments. Dining options include seven food and beverage venues: a Chinese Restaurant, bistro, bar, lobby lounge and gourmet corner and, on the 107th floor, a contemporary, cosmopolitan restaurant and a sky bar with cigar humidor area and fully equipped wine corner and cellar, incorporating both indoor and outdoor spaces. The Manor Club, Rosewood's residentially styled executive lounge, offers exclusive amenities, services, refreshments and surroundings. Meeting facilities include The Pavilion, a residential-style function space; a Grand Ballroom; three function rooms; two VIP rooms; one bridal suite; and a Sky Mansion on the 108th floor featuring a show kitchen terrace. Recreational options include the two-level Sense, A Rosewood Spa with three spa treatment suites, a health club and indoor pool.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages 28 one-of-a-kind luxury properties in 15 countries, with 19 new hotels under development. Each Rosewood hotel embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong.

