Rosewood Hangzhou To Open In 2025

"We are thrilled to further our presence in China and bring a new level of luxury hospitality to one of its most alluring cities with the addition of Rosewood Hangzhou," said Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. "Hangzhou is a prosperous and dynamic city which offers serene natural wonders and rich culture for artistic exploration, as well as a setting for the development of new ideas in business and technology, making it well suited for both leisure and business travelers. The Wangjiang New City development is an exceptional reflection of Hangzhou's horizons and Rosewood is excited to be a part of the city's continued growth."

Spanning 740,000 square meters, the Wangjiang New City development will include a K11 Art Mall, office buildings and workspaces, luxury residences and cultural attractions, in addition to Rosewood Hangzhou. The hotel itself will sit in a standalone building totalling 25,000 square meters over 16 storeys. Beyond the many establishments and institutions within the lively development, visitors will enjoy exceptional access to many of the city's key landmarks and lifestyle destinations including West Lake and the central business district, Qianjiang New City. The area will also be connected to two subway lines, allowing for easy travel to other parts of the city.

The architecture of the project will be led by internationally renowned Büro Ole Scheeren, with interiors by Shanghai-based Neri&Hu. Blending tradition with modernity, the development will aim to contribute to making the city a benchmark for innovative urban life and a role model for sustainable development. In line with Rosewood's steadfast commitment to environmental preservation and protection, sustainability will be a key component of the project, from its design to operations. Rosewood Hangzhou is being designed for both LEED and WELL certification, following the optimal framework for engineering a holistic green building with maximum sustainability features and benefits while also incorporating architectural and operational elements that aim to advance human health and wellness. As a seasoned expert in environmentally sensitive architecture projects, Büro Ole Scheeren will work with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts to showcase the positive impacts that built environments can have on their visitors and the planet.

Upon opening, Rosewood Hangzhou will offer 140 accommodations, including 17 suites. Suite guests will enjoy exclusive access to Rosewood's signature Manor Club, an executive lounge which offers food and beverage experiences, butler service and separate spaces for gathering and entertaining. Four new dining outlets, including an all-day bistro, a Chinese restaurant and a specialty bar, will welcome overnight guests and locals alike for superlative multi-sensory journeys. An all-new culinary and retail hybrid concept that combines the offerings of a flower shop, living room lounge and patisserie will also emerge. Additional amenities will include a state-of-the-art fitness centre, indoor pool and hydrotherapy areas. Ideal for both business gatherings and personal celebrations, meeting and event spaces and facilities will span 1,100 square meters and include an 800 square-meter ballroom.

Rosewood Hangzhou adds to Rosewood Hotels & Resorts' impressive Asian footprint as the eighth property in development in the region, with a pipeline that includes projects in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hoi An. The hotel joins nine existing properties in Asia, including the city landmarks of Rosewood Beijing, Rosewood Guangzhou and Rosewood Hong Kong.

