Rosewood Hong Kong Opens Its Harbourfront Doors As A Timeless Monument To Residential Luxury

A Visionary Legacy The opening of Rosewood Hong Kong is a defining milestone for the group, solidifying its stature as one of the world's most dynamic hotel brands and a leader in global style. This showpiece of the brand's highest aspirations epitomizes Rosewood's essence and represents the complete manifestation of a differentiated and modern expression of ultra-luxury hospitality.

From the brand's inception 40 years ago as a fine private home that opened its doors to guests, each Rosewood hotel continues to be guided by A Sense of Place® philosophy and the concept of the hotel as a living canvas celebrating artistry in all its forms. This spirit reaches its zenith at Rosewood Hong Kong. Guests can experience the first urban outpost of the brand's pioneering wellness concept; gastronomic innovation showcasing locally grown and artisanal ingredients; masterworks by the world's most highly acclaimed artists; and supremely stylish, residentially natured gathering and living spaces – all within a masterfully designed and meticulously curated journey in architecturally bold environs commanding the harbour.

Rosewood's opening in Hong Kong marks the evolution of another meaningful historic legacy. The site is the former Holt's Wharf, dating back to 1910, which subsequently became New World Centre, a lifestyle magnet for the city in the 1980s, which holds a unique place in the hearts and minds of local residents as a place of discovery and wonderment. New World Centre – a proud expression of Hong Kong's evolution – was the creation of Dr. Cheng Yu-tung and Dr. Henry Cheng, the grandfather and father (respectively) of Rosewood Hotel Group Chief Executive Officer, Sonia Cheng.

"With Hong Kong evolving from a business and financial centre to become a true global cultural capital, I wanted to create an iconic property that not only showcases the city's rich history but also reflects its bright future," says Sonia Cheng. "New World Centre was conceived as my grandfather's ultimate gift to Hong Kong, a celebration of its progress, vibrancy and spirit. I hope that Rosewood Hong Kong enhances this legacy and helps fulfill his and my father's vision for the city that they loved. Rosewood Hong Kong sets bold new benchmarks for design, guest experience, cuisine, and culture. Our ambition is to create a new world standard for ultra-luxury hospitality and a focal point of the vibrant Hong Kong lifestyle, reflecting its incredible dynamism, style and diversity."

A Vertical Estate

The Kohn Pedersen Fox-designed, 65-storey exterior pays homage to the city's impressive verticality. Renowned hospitality designer Tony Chi of New York studio tonychi has created an immersive experience for a new age of elevated residential hotel living. An homage to Rosewood's origins as an aristocratic manor, Chi has conceived the entire hotel as a "vertical estate" which incorporates significant green spaces and outdoor areas throughout.

Masterful and important art throughout the property includes works by internationally acclaimed artists Henry Moore, Damien Hirst and Bharti Kerr, as well as China's Wang Keping and homegrown Hong Kong artist Wilson Shieh. Significant works are juxtaposed with an eclectic, whimsical approach to decorative arts throughout the hotel.

More than 80 percent of Rosewood Hong Kong's rooms boast standout harbour vistas, with the remainder featuring verdant Kowloon Peak views overlooking the fabled Lion Rock and scenic mountains. Generous "salons" on each guestroom floor from the 24th level up feature carefully selected objets that reflects Hong Kong's richly layered past.

"For me, Rosewood Hong Kong is the majestic 'estate on the harbour' that pays reverent homage to the great founding family that built and operates it, and also the legacy of its surrounding community," says designer Tony Chi. "Having designed Rosewood London -- an elegant mansion in a royal city -- and being in the process of refreshing The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, in New York, an iconic residence in Manhattan's Upper East Side; there's a remarkably rich and overarching sense of continuity and a sense of place that binds all these properties together."

The Ultimate in Residential-Inspired Hospitality

Generous space and residential luxury are the hallmarks of Rosewood's 322 light-filled guestrooms, which start at 53 square metres and include the Grand Harbourview Rooms, boasting panoramic views of Hong Kong Island. Elevated homely comforts include curated interior details, considered amenities, generous marble bathrooms with a freestanding soaking bath, separate, freestanding vanities and twin showers, as well as spacious walk-in closets.

Distinguished Suite Stays

Rosewood Hong Kong is home to the highest number of suites of any Hong Kong luxury hotel and also some of the largest. The 91 suites, starting from 92 square metres, offer carefully curated stays, bespoke services, and inspired interiors. Suite guests enjoy exclusive services including access to Rosewood's Manor Club executive lounge, personal butler service, monogrammed pillow cases and robes, and personalised amenities from arrival to departure. On each floor, the 123-square-metre Grand Harbour Corner Suites offer glittering panoramic harbour views from every vantage point.

In addition, Rosewood Hong Kong features 18 of the most outstanding signature suites in the metropolis, each with its own unique character. The crowning jewel amongst them, the 1,000-square-metre Harbour House boasts spectacular views from private sky terraces on the 57th level and unique décor and design. Enhancing the lavish interiors, a garden oasis features harbour view sun decks and private lap pools. Located on the same floor, the Harbour House and Garden House can be combined, offering an entirely private five-bedroom retreat complete with state-of-the-art private gym.

Extended stays will be catered to by 186 exclusive Rosewood Residences, set to launch this Spring. Uniquely designed for longer-term stays, the Rosewood Residences will offer a separate private entrance and dedicated club facilities, including an indoor swimming pool and private fitness centre, along with a host of special services and amenities for guests.

Privileged Retreat

With its prime position on the 40th floor affording spellbinding Victoria Harbour views and multiple outdoor terraces, Rosewood's signature executive lounge concept, the Manor Club, extends a sense of residential refinement to suite stays. The Manor Club offers 24-hour, all-encompassing personalised service as well as a host of auxiliary amenities and exclusive spaces.

Authentic Dining

Each of Rosewood Hong Kong's eight dining concepts possesses a distinctive character and showcases creativity and a contemporary interpretation of accessible gastronomy and refined beverage craft.

Holt's Café elevates traditional Hong Kong dining culture to an upscale, lively contemporary experience with glamorous interiors and a diverse mix of comforting creations marrying Cantonese dishes with international influences.

The Legacy House is Rosewood Hong Kong's monument to nuanced Cantonese cuisine, paying homage to Dr. Cheng's significant life with an emphasis on regional Shunde cuisine.

DarkSide bar is destined to become Hong Kong's most sought-after destination for premium drinks in a handsome setting, offering speciality cocktails, coveted vintage cigars, a choice selection of wine and spirits, and nightly live jazz sessions.

The Butterfly Room, Rosewood Hong Kong's all-day lounge, invites guests to enjoy refined continental breakfasts, chic coffee breaks, sophisticated pre-dinner drinks and small plates.

At The Butterfly Patisserie, modelled after a high-end jewellery atelier, breathtaking centrepieces of tiered cakes and rows of artisan gelatos and sorbets take centre stage.

Majestic Weddings and Events

3,200 square metres of expansive meetings and event space are enhanced by one of Hong Kong's few truly private garden venues. Bathed in natural light that floods through its picturesque windows, a series of beautiful spaces on the third floor and fourth floors includes the pillarless Grand Ballroom, Pavilion and Orangery. With an accent on residential luxury, all event galleries offer distinguished, versatile meeting spaces with floor-to-ceiling windows coupled with a grandiose private kitchen and entertaining area.

Transformative Wellness

In addition to Rosewood Hong Kong's outdoor infinity pool and state-of-the-art fitness centre overlooking the harbour, the property will host the first urban outpost of Asaya, Rosewood's signature integrative wellness offering, in Autumn 2019. Set over two dedicated floors, Asaya will revolve around specific individual wellness goals supported by comprehensive programming, with a membership programme that aims to build a sense of community both for local residents and global guests alike.

The 413-room Rosewood Hong Kong is located at a prime Victoria Harbour waterfront location at the former New World Centre on Salisbury Road in Tsim Sha Tsui. The ultra-luxury hotel occupies 43 floors of a multi-use tower, destined to become a landmark on the world-famous skyline. Eight restaurants and lounges are complemented by recreational facilities including Asaya, Rosewood's holistic wellness concept opening in Autumn 2019, as well as a fitness centre and swimming pool. The Manor Club executive lounge provides exclusive privileges while The Pavilion, the brand's signature residential-style meeting and function space, hosts corporate events, conferences and social celebrations. Also on offer are 186 luxury Rosewood Residences for guests choosing longer stays with a dedicated lounge, indoor swimming pool and fitness centre along with special services and amenities.

