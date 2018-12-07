Rosewood Hotel Group Chief Executive Officer Sonia Cheng Recognized On Bloomberg Businessweek's 2018 Bloomberg 50 List

"It is an honor to be included on this year's Bloomberg 50 list alongside so many incredible trailblazers who are revolutionizing their industries and business overall," says Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. "This is an incredibly exciting time for luxury hospitality, with access, interest and expectations for travel growing at a tremendous rate, and I am humbled by the positive market and guest feedback to Rosewood's differentiated and modern approach to the ultra-luxury space."

As the chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group, Sonia Cheng is responsible for the overall vision and the global expansion of Rosewood Hotel Group, one of the world's fastest growing hotel companies that encompasses 63 hotels in 22 countries, with over 40 additional hotels over the next five years across its four distinct brands: Rosewood® Hotels & Resorts, New World™ Hotels & Resorts, penta®hotels, and its latest brand, KHOS™. Since becoming CEO in 2011, Cheng has led Rosewood Hotel Group to widespread acclaim, growing the portfolio by 50% and expanding into new territories in cultural capitals and resort destinations alike.

2018 has been a pivotal year for the group as it consolidates its position as one of the most dynamic hospitality companies in the industry with its ultra-luxury Rosewood Hotels & Resorts brand continuing its considered global expansion with four new/renovated properties in exotic destinations, and as it prepares for the opening of an additional five properties in 2019, including the highly-anticipated Rosewood Hong Kong slated to open March 17 on Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour. Additional recent accomplishments include the establishment of KHOS, an innovative concept for business hotels with a distinct lifestyle orientation; the launch of Asaya, a holistic wellness concept rooted in the belief of self-acceptance and self-discovery; and Rosewood Explorers, a new and differentiated children's club concept designed to inspire creativity and social responsibility through fun and adventure. Through these achievements, in addition to the impressive track-record of new hotel openings and deal signings such as that of the recently-renovated and reopened Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris and the former American Embassy in London's Grosvenor Square and the development of brand-wide initiatives that appeal to the modern traveler, Cheng has revitalized the beloved Rosewood into a contemporary luxury brand that is top of mind for today's affluent consumer.

Sonia Cheng's inclusion on the 2018 Bloomberg 50 list represents the latest in a long line of awards and accolades that the hotel group and its chief executive officer have been recognized with in 2018. Additional honors awarded to Sonia Cheng this year include coveted spots on Fast Company's Most Creative People in Business list and Fortune's 40 Under 40 list, both of which recognize visionary and influential leaders whose accomplishments have impacted their industries and the international business sphere at large. 2018 also marks the year when Architectural Digest (China) named her one of their People of the Year, and Conde Nast Traveler (China) included her in their annual Movers and Shakers list of the industry's 10 most influential and transformative leaders.

Beyond accolades earned by Cheng, the ultra-luxury Rosewood Hotels & Resorts collection and its 24 hotels worldwide have received immense recognition from the most reputable authorities in the travel and hospitality industry. From top-tier publications including Conde Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure to consumer-driven resources such as Trip Advisor, Rosewood's distinct properties and their luxurious amenities have consistently ranked amongst the best in the world.

Notable recognition received by Rosewood in 2018 includes:

Forbes Travel Guide's 2018 Star Rating List – 14 properties recognized, including five that received 5-star rankings and nine that received 4-star rankings

2018 Star Rating List – 14 properties recognized, including five that received 5-star rankings and nine that received 4-star rankings Conde Nast Traveler's 2018 Readers' Choice Awards – 16 properties recognized, 10 of which ranked within the top five in their respective categories

2018 Readers' Choice Awards – 16 properties recognized, 10 of which ranked within the top five in their respective categories Conde Nast Traveler's 2018 Hot List – Three properties recognized, making Rosewood Hotels & Resorts the most highly awarded hotel group on the list

2018 Hot List – Three properties recognized, making Rosewood Hotels & Resorts the most highly awarded hotel group on the list Global Traveler's 2018 Hotel of the Year award – Rosewood Hotels & Resorts recognized as top hotel brand

2018 Hotel of the Year award – Rosewood Hotels & Resorts recognized as top hotel brand TripAdvisor's Most Excellent Hotel Chains – Rosewood Hotels & Resorts recognized as the #10 Most Excellent Small Hotel Chain globally

Most Excellent Hotel Chains – Rosewood Hotels & Resorts recognized as the #10 Most Excellent Small Hotel Chain globally TripSavvy's 2018 Editors' Choice Awards – four properties recognized

2018 Editors' Choice Awards – four properties recognized Elite Traveler's Top 100 Suites – four properties recognized

Top 100 Suites – four properties recognized Travel + Leisure's 2018 World's Best Awards – six properties recognized and Rosewood Hotels & Resorts ranked the sixth top hotel brand in the world

2018 World's Best Awards – six properties recognized and Rosewood Hotels & Resorts ranked the sixth top hotel brand in the world Travel + Leisure's 2018 It List – two properties recognized

2018 It List – two properties recognized US News and World Report's 2018 Best Hotels – 15 properties recognized on "top hotels in their regions" lists, including four that ranked first in their respective categories and eleven that received a top ten percent ranking of all hotels in their respective countries

2018 Best Hotels – 15 properties recognized on "top hotels in their regions" lists, including four that ranked first in their respective categories and eleven that received a top ten percent ranking of all hotels in their respective countries TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards – six properties recognized

Travelers' Choice Awards – six properties recognized Wine Spectator's 2018 Restaurant Awards – four properties recognized

2018 Restaurant Awards – four properties recognized Town & Country's 2018 Hotel Awards – three properties recognized

Additionally, the following awards lists honored one Rosewood property each:

TIME MAGAZINE's 2018 World's Greatest Places; Robb Report: Best of the Best; AFAR's Travelers' Choice Awards 2018; Jetsetter's Best of the Best Awards; Travel Weekly's Magellan Awards – Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel

2018 World's Greatest Places; Best of the Best; Travelers' Choice Awards 2018; Best of the Best Awards; Magellan Awards – Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel Celebrated Living's 2018 Platinum list – Rosewood London's Scarfe's Bar named "Best Hotel Bar"

2018 Platinum list – Rosewood London's Scarfe's Bar named "Best Hotel Bar" Golf Digest's 2018 Editors' Choice Awards – Rosewood CordeValle named "Best Golf Resort in California "

2018 Editors' Choice Awards – Rosewood CordeValle named "Best Golf Resort in " Fodor's Travel's BEST Awards – Rosewood Washington, D.C. ranked in the top 10 across six distinct categories

BEST Awards – Rosewood ranked in the top 10 across six distinct categories World Luxury Spa Awards 2018 – Asaya at Rosewood Phuket named Best Luxury Wellness Spa in Thailand

Rosewood's consistently strong rankings across industry lists are a testament to the hospitality brand's commitment to providing guests with unparalleled service, inspired accommodations and amenities, and exceptional experiences in a range of unique destinations. The extensive recognition has solidified Rosewood as a global leader in luxury hospitality, bolstering the brand as it continues its trajectory of meaningful and measured growth. Upcoming highlights include Rosewood Hong Kong, a magnificent property that will play an important role in the future narrative of the brand through its commitment to creativity and innovation across all facets of luxury hospitality, as well as Rosewood Miramar Beach, Rosewood Bangkok, Rosewood Yangon and Rosewood Guangzhou. With a goal to add 50 hotels globally across its four design-led brands in the next five years, Rosewood will continue to bring its expertise to all corners of the world, offering travelers ample opportunity to explore new locales and cultures in a way in which only Rosewood can provide.

About Rosewood Hotel Group

Rosewood Hotel Group, one of the world's leading hotel companies, encompasses four brands: ultra-luxury Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® in North America, Caribbean/Atlantic, Europe, the Middle East and Asia; contemporary deluxe New World Hotels & Resorts in China and Southeast Asia; neighbourhood lifestyle pentahotels in Europe and Asia; and KHOS, a dynamic global business lifestyle hotel brand. Its combined portfolio consists of more than 63 hotels in 22 countries. For more information, please visit rosewoodhotelgroup.com

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood® Hotels & Resorts manages 24 one-of-a-kind luxury properties in 15 countries, with 21 new hotels under development. Each Rosewood hotel embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Beijing.

For more information: rosewoodhotels.com

Connect with us: Facebook Twitter Instagram WeChat @RosewoodHotels





Media Contacts:

North America United Kingdom Callie Stanton Natasha Long Nike Communications Freuds Telephone: +1 646 654 3438 Telephone: +44 20 3003 6557 Email: cstanton@nikecomm.com Email: natasha.long@freuds.com



Hong Kong Mainland China and Asia Connie Wong Sachi Yin We Communications We Red Bridge Telephone: +852 2907 8812 Telephone: +86 21 2287 3621 Email: conniewo@we-worldwide.com Email: syin@we-redbridge.com



Thailand and Southeast Asia

Nopnarit Lieopanich (Zaadeu)

Z Communications

Telephone: +66 81 444 8444

Email: zaadeu@zcompr.com



SOURCE Rosewood Hotel Group

Related Links

http://rosewoodhotelgroup.com

