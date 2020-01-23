Rosewood Hotels & Resorts Continues Global Growth With Rosewood Residences - A Life Without Reservations

Rosewood Residences occupy the most sought-after locations at select Rosewood Hotels & Resorts properties around the world. Perhaps the best-known precursor to today's branded residential lifestyle is The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, located on New York's Upper East Side. Conceived in the 1930s, few hotels have risen to global prominence like The Carlyle, which was known as the "New York White House" during the Kennedy era in the 1960s. Rosewood Hotels & Resorts is building upon the success and heritage of its existing properties through the development of new hotels and residences across the globe.

"Approximately 50 percent of Rosewood's pipeline properties have a residential component and we expect this ratio to increase over the coming years," said Karl Bieberach, chief development officer for Rosewood Hotel Group. "As we set off into a new decade, we are expanding our residential resources in order to better support our owners and developers in their sales and marketing processes while strengthening relationships with buyers of Rosewood-branded residences. We remain focused on delivering truly differentiated products for Rosewood Residences owners, who, by choosing to live a Rosewood-branded lifestyle, are among our biggest brand loyalists."

A Residential Vision for a New Decade

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts residential offerings include two main categories; for-sale residences and for-lease serviced apartments. The brand's unrivalled design ethos and genuine residential style offer a unique opportunity to enhance the way affluential explorers live, by making a larger array of residential offerings available, regardless of category. In addition to residential components within mixed-use hotel projects, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts plans to embark on stand-alone residences.

"We are excited to continue the growth and development of Rosewood Residences, a sector of the brand beloved by our most loyal Rosewood guests," said Irene Hoek, vice president of global residential development for Rosewood Hotel Group. "Within each ultra-luxury Rosewood Residence, the unique culture of the dynamic locale is embraced and showcased from start to finish. This model will continue to be at the forefront of all future developments we lead across the globe."

A Life Without Reservations

Whether clients rent or own a Rosewood-branded residence, living the Rosewood lifestyle comes with perks and benefits that are unmatched in hospitality. Aside from a myriad of luxury amenities and the highest level of security, the Rosewood lifestyle unlocks the opportunity to savour more of life's precious moments. From taking care of party planning, running errands, organizing social agendas and home repairs, the qualified team at Rosewood Hotels & Resorts will oversee the residences' needs.

Complementing the brand's renowned, intuitive service and recognizing the most loyal owners, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has launched Rosewood Reserve, an exclusive program available to residence owners, offering advantages and benefits at all properties across the globe. Benefits of Rosewood Reserve include preferred rates on rooms, food and beverage and spa, room upgrades, and additional VIP courtesies including access to a global concierge to assist with all travel-related requests.

Rosewood Residences span a collection of unique properties in dynamic cities with for-sale residences and serviced apartments such as at Rosewood Abu Dhabi, as well as within quiet vacation destinations like Tuscany, Italy at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco. Rosewood Hotels & Resorts is enhancing the portfolio with the development of residences around the world.

Current for-sale and serviced residences include:

Rosewood Residences Hong Kong

In March 2019, Rosewood Hong Kong and Rosewood Residences Hong Kong debuted on Victoria Harbour. New York-based designer Tony Chi created an unprecedented "vertical estate" concept that includes 186 branded serviced apartments ranging from studios to two-bedroom residences. Six different residential layouts ranging in size from 473 to 2,055 square-feet, occupy levels 58 to 63 of the sparkling new tower. In addition to a separate lobby, Rosewood Residences Hong Kong feature additional separate floors offering a luxurious lounge as well as a dedicated fitness center, separate changing rooms with steam rooms, and a private marble-clad swimming pool for the exclusive use of its residents. Each tier within the tower features semiprivate lifts to enhance a sense of privacy and residential exclusivity. Additionally, a separate set of lifts connects Rosewood Residences Hong Kong to the luxury shopping mall, K11, where residents will find an endless variety of curated shopping experiences and dining options supplementing the vast array of eight restaurants and bars located within the Rosewood tower.

Rosewood Residences Hong Kong is unlike any other serviced residential complex in Asia and has set a new standard for luxury rental living. Residents have access to Rosewood Hong Kong as well as Asaya, an integrative wellness facility that includes an additional full-service fitness center, retail area, ateliers, consultation facilities, treatment rooms, private terrace and a vibrant dining concept serving wholesome fare. For more information, please visit https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/hong-kong/residences.

Rosewood Residences Guangzhou

Offering a differentiated, stylish hotel experience in mainland China, Rosewood Guangzhou and Rosewood Residences Guangzhou opened in September 2019 in the heart of Guangzhou's cosmopolitan Tianhe District. Located on the top 39 floors of the 108-story CTF Financial Centre, the property is the tallest five-star hotel in the world and has become an instant icon and a fitting symbol of Guangzhou's ascent as an international economic hub.

Rosewood Residences Guangzhou features 355 serviced apartments spanning from studios, one and two-bedroom apartments to ultra-luxurious duplexes specifically designed for longer-term stays. Conceived by Perception, a Hong Kong-based design firm, each unit elevates the concept of urban living with expansive living space, tasteful furnishings and a genuine and thoughtful approach to service for all residents. Designed with long-term stays in mind, each residence includes convenient amenities, such as in-room washing machines, as well as a full kitchen with an oven and dish washer. Rosewood Residences guests have the option to enjoy added benefits and services, including private elevator access, butler service, a personal chef, shopping assistants, grocery delivery, drivers, catering, and more.

For more information, please visit www.rosewoodhotels.com/guangzhou/residences.

Rosewood Residences Mayakoba

Rosewood Mayakoba, one of Mexico's top resorts, offers villa residences situated along the property's tranquil lagoons. Available for both rental and purchase and ranging from 3,497 to over 6,000-square-feet of interiors, each luxury Riviera Maya residence is uniquely appointed and offers unsurpassed luxury and privacy in the midst of the resort's lush natural beauty. Developed by RLH Partners and designed by Thom Filicia, Rosewood Residences Mayakoba feature two, three and four-bedroom floorplans, including a full kitchen, dining room, media lounge and enclosed garage. With expansive outdoor living and pool areas, the residences are ideal for relaxing and entertaining and bring the surrounding nature to the forefront of the living experience.

Each of the residences are ideally located just steps from the resort's main lobby, Sense Spa, property's golf course and beach club, allowing residents to enjoy full access to the world-class amenities and services of Rosewood Mayakoba. For more information, please visit www.mayakoba.com/rosewood-residences/.

Rosewood Residences Half Moon Bay

Set to launch in 2023, Rosewood Half Moon Bay boasts one of the most spectacular white sand beaches in the world. Comprising 132 spectacular oceanfront acres, the destination will feature a limited collection of residences in addition to the resort. This collection of 25 Rosewood Residences is being developed by Replay Destinations and designed by Studio Piet Boon, known for their exceptional craftsmanship and eco-contemporary aesthetic. Rosewood Residences Half Moon Bay will offer stunning views of the bay with 2-, 3-, or 5-bedroom hillside residences, as well as an intimate 4-bedroom design set just 50 feet back from the sea. For the larger residences, floorplans also offer easily customizable spaces and multipurpose rooms, ideal for everything from a private yoga or in-home art studio to an additional guest bedroom suite or walk-in closet.

Featuring unobstructed ocean views, private infinity pools, hammocks and open-air shower gardens with live orchid walls that invite the outdoors inside, the design and architecture of the residences reflect a modern take on the Caribbean vernacular, with color palettes inspired from the depths of the sea to the enlivened spirit of the sun. Owners will also enjoy access to the luxurious amenities available at Rosewood Half Moon Bay, including Sense, A Rosewood Spa, an array of water sports and activities, and several dining outlets including an iconic cliffside cocktail lounge. For more information, please visit www.halfmoonbayantigua.com.

Rosewood Residences Portfolio:

FOR-SALE RESIDENCES

United States

The Carlyle , A Rosewood Hotel – New York, New York

, A Rosewood Hotel – Rosewood Houston – Houston, Texas (2024)

– (2024) Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek – Dallas, Texas

Canada

Rosewood Hotel Georgia – Vancouver, British Columbia

Caribbean/Atlantic

Rosewood Baha Mar – Nassau , The Bahamas

, The Rosewood Bermuda – Bermuda

– Rosewood Half Moon Bay – Antigua (2023)

(2023) Rosewood Little Dix Bay – Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands

Mexico

Rosewood Mandarina – Riviera Nayarit (2023)

Rosewood Mayakoba – Riviera Maya

Rosewood San Miguel de Allende – San Miguel de Allende

– Las Ventanas Al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort – Los Cabos

South America

Rosewood São Paulo - São Paulo, Brazil (2021)

Middle East

Rosewood Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

– Rosewood Doha – Lusail City, Qatar (2022)

Europe

Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco – Tuscany, Italy

Southeast Asia

Rosewood Hermana Mayor – Zambales Province , Philippines (2023)

– , (2023) Rosewood Hoi An – Hoi An , Vietnam (2021)

SERVICED APARTMENTS

United States/Canada

Rosewood Houston – Houston, Texas (2024)

Middle East

Rosewood Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

– Rosewood Doha – Lusail City, Qatar (2022)

Greater China

Rosewood Guangzhou – Guangzhou

– Rosewood Hong Kong – Hong Kong SAR

About Rosewood Residences

Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for villa, estate home and fine apartment ownership or rental in the most sought-after locations at select Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, an ultra-luxury hotel management company that operates an exceptional and expanding collection of unique properties worldwide. Rosewood Residences cater to the cultivated tastes of global citizens who crave a lifestyle of authenticity fused with modern luxury. Combining exclusive and state-of-the-art amenities and facilities with elevated and intuitive service, as well as the utmost in discretion, privacy and privilege, the extraordinary accommodations deliver a seamless residential experience for owners and guests.

For more information: https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/residences

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages 28 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 16 countries, with 19 new properties under development. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for ownership or rental in extraordinary destinations within the brand's wide-ranging portfolio.

For more information: rosewoodhotels.com

Connect with us: Facebook Twitter Instagram WeChat @RosewoodHotels

Disclaimer

The Rosewood Residences described herein are not owned, developed or offered by Rosewood Hotel Group or its controlled affiliates ("Rosewood"). Each of the individual developers of the respective Rosewood Residences is the owner and developer of the applicable residential project and seller of the applicable Rosewood Residences. The developer uses the Rosewood marks under a license from Rosewood. If this license is terminated or expires without renewal, the applicable Rosewood Residences' project will no longer be associated with or have any right to use the Rosewood name or marks. Rosewood assumes no responsibility or liability in connection with the Rosewood Residences. No representation, warranty or guarantee is made or implied by Rosewood in respect of any statement or information herein.

Media Contact:

Kendall Trainer

Nike Communications

Telephone: 646.654.3475

Email: ktrainer@nikecomm.com

SOURCE Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.rosewoodhotels.com

