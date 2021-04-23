Rosewood Miyakojima To Open In 2024

Miyako Island and nearby isles offer miles of soft, white sand with endless vistas of turquoise-blue sea. Aquatic adventures range from snorkeling at Yabiji, the largest coral reef expanse in Japan, to diving through underwater caverns teeming with marine life and outstanding deep-sea fishing.

Approached through verdant sugar cane fields, Rosewood Miyakojima will occupy a secluded peninsula surrounded on three sides by white sand beaches, dramatic rock formations and stunning ocean vistas. Arriving visitors will feel the sand beneath their feet within a 20-minute drive from Miyako Airport and 30-minute drive from Shimojishima Airport which receives direct flights from Hong Kong and major cities in Japan.

The resort's 55 villa accommodations will feature private pools, landscaped gardens and unobstructed sea views. Conceived by Netherlands-based Studio Piet Boon, the architecture and interiors are seamlessly designed to immerse guests in the natural surroundings and express harmony with the island through the extensive use of local materials. Mitsubishi Jisho Sekkei Inc. is providing local architectural expertise and support in realizing the design vision.

Four restaurants and bars will include relaxed beachfront concepts showcasing fresh seafood, prized island-raised beef, locally distilled spirits and craft beer. With a stunning seascape as a backdrop, the resort's indoor and outdoor event venues will host unforgettable destination weddings and private celebrations.

On-site recreation will include a standalone Rosewood Explorer's Club, Rosewood's program for younger guests designed to inspire creativity and imagination, encourage adventure, discovery and social responsibility through unique experiences attuned to the destination. Asaya, Rosewood's pioneering integrated wellness concept, will offer treatment rooms set amid private gardens, indoor and outdoor hydrotherapy facilities and a menu of programs and services influenced by local healing traditions.

Beyond the resort, guests will discover an abundance of vividly picturesque sites, from the majestic natural stone arch of nearby Sunayama beach to the perfectly poised lighthouse at Higashi-Hennazaki Cape (a nationally designated "Place of Scenic Beauty") and the seven-kilometer stretch of Yonaha Maehama, regularly ranked as Japan's best beach and renowned for its cinematic sunsets. Even a brief sojourn will reveal distinctive customs, culture, dialects, cuisine and crafts as well as the beguiling ways of the Okinawan uchinanchu ("sea people") who inhabit the island.

"We are tremendously excited that our first presence in Japan will be in this exquisite location, where Rosewood's signature A Sense of Place concept will be expressed amidst such a spectacular setting and rich culture," said Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. "We are honored to have Mitsubishi Estate as our partner and very grateful for the trust they have placed in us to offer this exceptional experience."

"Rosewood's sensitivity to its locales and its dedication to the highest levels of hospitality excellence, which are perfectly in line with our philosophy of urban developments, inspired us to appoint them to manage this very special resort," said Atsushi Nakajima, senior executive officer, Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. "We are fully confident that Rosewood Miyakojima will become one of the world's most coveted vacation destinations when it opens its doors."

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts®

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages 27 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 16 countries, with 22 new properties under development. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for ownership or rent in extraordinary destinations within the brand's wide-ranging portfolio.

About Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.

A comprehensive real estate developer, Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. boasts the leading position in the Japanese market, operating a spectrum of businesses in diverse fields related to real estate, including an office building business centered in the Marunouchi district in central Tokyo, a retail property business, a residential business, a hotel business and airport business. The company's area of operations is not confined to Japan; it includes the United States and the United Kingdom and extends to such Asian countries as China, Chinese Taipei, Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam. The strength of the Mitsubishi Estate Group lies in its comprehensive business structure, which encompasses Group members that seamlessly cover businesses ranging from development to leasing and property management.

