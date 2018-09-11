Roskill Consultants will Discuss the Latest Battery Material Trends in Tokyo Next Week

LONDON, October 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Next week Roskill will host another of their highly successful "On the road" events at the Palace Hotel in Tokyo, located in the fashionable financial district of Marunouchi, close to the headquarters of some of Japan's major industrial and financial companies.

The main theme will be centred around battery raw materials particularly focused on lithium-ion batteries and with a wider view on the electric vehicle market.

Jack Bedder, Roskill's leading expert on Cobalt and critical minerals, Alison Saxby, Director and Industrial Minerals specialist and David Merriman, the leading specialist on Lithium and Deputy Manager of the Minor Metals Division, will all be presenting at the event.

Delegates from Japan's key trading houses, motor vehicle manufacturers, government agencies and industrial producers will be in attendance for an opportunity to network with key contributors in the battery raw materials space.

