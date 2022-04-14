ROSS & BARUZZINI APPOINTS TIM KUPA TO LEAD NEW SMART BUILDING TECHNOLOGY DIVISION

Ross & Baruzzini enters $80 billion smart building service sector with new market vice president

ST. LOUIS, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Kupa has been appointed to lead Ross & Baruzzini's new smart building technology division. Ross & Baruzzini is a leading technology consulting and engineering firm in North America.

"Tim and the new smart building team are leading Ross & Baruzzini closer to our goal of providing fully integrated technology, consulting, planning, and engineering services to both new buildings and existing infrastructure," says Bill Overturf, CEO of Ross & Baruzzini. "We are prepared to lead the smart buildings industry with an innovative approach to smart tech implementation."

The smart building service sector, currently valued at $80.62 billion, is expected to grow to $328.62 billion by 2029. Smart buildings are designed, developed, and operated with people in mind, using the power of data to fuel custom-fit technology solutions. As the world becomes increasingly digital, Ross & Baruzzini recognizes the potential of this emerging space.

"Smart building is a universal methodology that applies across all sectors," says Kupa. "Any building, campus, or city can be smart and provide better experiences and improved efficiencies. What will set Ross & Baruzzini apart as a key player in this sector is our holistic approach: consulting our clients to understand occupants' needs and the way their unique data fabric can be harnessed to create customized smart solutions."

Formerly the director of information technology and operational technology cybersecurity at Siemens, Kupa brings over 20 years of experience in building technologies and data optimization to the role. He is excited for the opportunity to partner with organizations by collaborating with stakeholders at every level, addressing their diverse needs, and implementing smart building solutions.

Ross & Baruzzini is committed to finding smart solutions that maximize building design through intelligent integrations and resilience-focused consulting. As the single-source engineering partner for buildings' living systems, Ross & Baruzzini helps clients use their data to create better occupant experiences, increase management capabilities, improve operational efficacy, and implement energy efficiency.

About Ross & Baruzzini

Ross & Baruzzini delivers integrated technology, consulting, and engineering solutions for safe, sustainable, and resilient facilities. Working across various industries, its team brings specialized expertise in medical equipment planning; network and communications; physical security; digital transformation; cybersecurity; and mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection engineering. Discover where innovation is made personal at rossbar.com.

For more information about this topic, please contact CMO Eric Emmenegger at 314-391-2115 or [email protected].

