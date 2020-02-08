Ross Bicycles LLC and the Creator of the Sport of Factory Mountain Bike Racing Randy Ross, Launch W.A.R Bikes
Randy Ross and his son Shaun Ross from the original Ross Bicycles family launch a new bicycle line called W.A.R for 2020.
Feb 08, 2020, 19:47 ET
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Randy Ross and Shaun Ross from the Ross Bikes Family look to disrupt the bicycle industry in 2020 with a bold new bicycle brand out of Las Vegas Nevada called W.A.R.
The new W.A.R BIKES brand is a tribute to the Ross family's original bicycle company, (Ross Bicycles Inc) that started as a military supply company. W.A.R and the Ross family are committing to donating a percentage of all W.A.R Bicycle sales to wounded veteran charities as a thank you for their service and show of appreciation to our armed forces.
W.A.R will be introducing a completely new line of bicycles including Full Suspension Mountain Bikes, Hard Tail Mountain Bikes, Electric Bikes, Gravel Bikes, Cruiser Bikes, BMX Bikes, and Juvenile Bikes. Pre-orders are scheduled to go live early 2020 on WarBicycles.com with bikes starting to ship in the second quarter.
W.A.R has a few industry firsts including proprietary frame designs, suspension, and components planned for the new 2020 lineup.
Ross Bicycles LLC is now accepting applications for employment to promote its new brand W.A.R.
"We Are Revolutionary, We Are Riders, We Are Ross" W.A.R
For more information contact:
W.A.R Bicycles
844-897-6222
