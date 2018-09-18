Ross Brown Joins PenFed Credit Union as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Policy

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union today announced Ross Brown has joined the nation's second largest federal credit union as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Policy. Brown will lead short and long-term business strategy in collaboration with senior leaders and the board of directors. He reports to PenFed's First Senior Executive Vice President Lisa Jennings.

"PenFed's heritage is rooted in serving those who serve our nation," said PenFed President and CEO James Schenck. "Ross brings extensive strategy and policy experience and a broad network of relationships within PenFed's core membership in the national defense community and financial services. With his impressive career in military and public service, as well as executive leadership in corporate America, Ross possesses proven capabilities to help drive strategic business results within PenFed. We are thrilled to welcome Ross to our leadership team."

Brown joins PenFed from JPMorgan Chase where he served as managing director and head of Military and Veterans Affairs. Among his accomplishments there was establishing a veteran entrepreneurial program, expanding the Veteran Jobs Mission to over 240 companies, leading the effort to recruit veterans at greater than five percent of the annual, newly hired workforce, and leading a veteran business group of over 5,000 members.

During his career, which spans more than 30 years, Brown has served as a strategic planner for the Chief of Staff of the Army, and served in the Joint Chiefs of Staff (J5) as the division chief for the Arabian Peninsula and Iraq. Additionally, Brown served as a senior military assistant to the Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, Commander in Combat in Iraq of the Third Squadron, Third Armored Cavalry Regiment, and Commander of the Joint Task Force-Bravo in Honduras. Brown was also a Deputy Director and Member of the Senior Executive Service (SES) in the Department of Defense.

Brown is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and holds a Master of Education in Organizational Development from the University of Louisville.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935 as the War Department Credit Union, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 1.7 million members worldwide with over $24 billion in assets. Our mission is to help members reach their financial potential. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading mortgages, automobile loans, credit cards, student loans, checking, certificates, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. We have a proud history of serving those in the Armed Forces, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Military Associations, eligible veterans and retirees, and their families. You may also qualify through membership in select organizations within our field of membership. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.PenFed.org

