Ross Charles Hendrickson is recognized by Continental Who's Who

RIDGE, N.Y., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Charles Hendrickson is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Executive for his excellence in the Information Technology field and in acknowledgment of his work with Dental HiTech Management.

A business professional with over five years of experience in the IT field, Ross Hendrickson has served in his current role as the director of operations for Dental HiTech since 2021. Headquartered in Brooklyn, the organization provides seamless technology integration, infrastructure design and implementation, backup monitoring and rapid, on-site service, and immediate remote support to New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut area dental offices. The company ensures complete HIPAA compliance with its products and service.

Away from professional duties, Mr. Hendrickson enjoys spending his free time with his wife, Gina Menzione, and their newborn baby. He is also involved in various charitable organizations, including providing food to the homeless population in his community.

He wishes to dedicate this honorable recognition to Joseph Macedonio.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who