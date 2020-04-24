Ross Stores Donates $1,500,000 To COVID-19 Relief Efforts

DUBLIN, Calif., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) announced today that the Company and the Ross Stores Foundation have jointly pledged $1,500,000 of donations to local and national organizations providing essential COVID-19 relief services, and additional support to our associates during these challenging times. Donations to the Company's nonprofit partners, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and First Book, will help address critical needs, provide educational resources to students, and expand support services for families of first responders. Additional donations will fund food banks in New York City, Northern California, and Southern California, and another donation to a humanitarian aid organization will fund the distribution of personal protective equipment to healthcare workers.

Barbara Rentler, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "During these unprecedented times, Ross Stores is committed to supporting our associates and neighbors in the communities where we operate. These funds will assist those in critical need of relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to all those who have been impacted by this global health crisis."

About Ross Stores:

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and NASDAQ 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $16.0 billion. Currently, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,566 locations in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 266 dd's DISCOUNTS® in 20 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.

Contact: Travis Marquette Connie Kao

Group Senior Vice President, Vice President, Investor & Media Relations

Chief Financial Officer (925) 965-4668

(925) 965-4550 [email protected]

SOURCE Ross Stores, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.rossstores.com

