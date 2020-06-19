Roswell City Parks Welcome New Riverside Outdoor Adventure Business

ATLANTA, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nantahala Outdoor Center (NOC), one of the nation's largest outdoor outfitters, will open the doors to its newest location in Roswell, GA beginning June 20th, 2020. A small, RSVP-only "first launch" will be held Wednesday June 24th with VIPs, local officials and media representatives.

The opening of river and land based activities within the Chattahoochee National Recreation Area marks the 8th adventure operation for the outfitter across the Southeast and the second expansion within the greater Atlanta, GA market.

"The Chattahoochee River is an incredible resource for the Roswell and greater Atlanta communities. We are very excited to be able to open this year, despite all of the challenges," says General Manager George Virgo. "After a spring largely spent inside we anticipate a warm welcome from the community as they experience our stand up paddleboard and kayak/canoe rentals, tube trips, bicycle rentals, shuttles and small retail store."

According to Nantahala Outdoor Center, in its 48th year of operation, it has modified its operations in an effort to protect guests and guides in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes daily staff screenings, reduced capacity, and rigorous cleaning of all rental and shared equipment.

About Nantahala Outdoor Center (NOC)

Nantahala Outdoor Center is the nation's largest outdoor recreation company with operations spanning Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Over a million guests visit NOC annually to embark on a diverse collection of more than 120 different river and land-based itineraries, learn to kayak at NOC's world-renowned Paddling School, travel abroad with NOC's Adventure Travel program, test the latest outdoor gear and shop at its LEED-certified flagship retail stores or enjoy NOC's resort amenities such as its three restaurants and multi-tiered lodging. NOC has been recognized by The New York Times as the "Nation's Premiere Paddling School," "The Best Place to Learn" by Outside, and as "One of the Best Outfitters on Earth" by National Geographic Adventure.

