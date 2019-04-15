Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Selects Circuit Clinical™ as a Collaborator for Groundbreaking CIMAvax Clinical Trial

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Circuit Clinical™ is proud to announce a unique collaboration with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, to support the expansion of clinical trial opportunities to its outpatient oncology practices. This collaboration marks Circuit Clinical's entry into oncology clinical research, with both digital and clinical services. Circuit Clinical will be delivering both research operational support and TrialScout™ - its patient experience platform - in support of Roswell Park's groundbreaking CIMAvax-EGF Clinical Trial.

"We are honored to bring our expertise in conducting clinical trials in physician practices, and our proven patient engagement platform to support Roswell Park's mission of hope," said Dr. Irfan Khan, CEO of Circuit Clinical. "Our team is thrilled to play an important supporting role in the CIMAvax-EGF Clinical Trial and view this collaboration as the first of many new opportunities in cancer research in collaboration with Roswell Park."

Circuit Clinical will be providing patient identification, engagement, enrollment and ongoing patient experience support services under the direction of the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center clinical research leadership team.

"Clinical trials are a critically important part of the care that Roswell Park provides, as they expand the treatment options our patients have at their disposal and offer access to potentially life-saving approaches not available anywhere else in the region," stated Thomas Schwaab, M.D., Ph.D., Roswell Park's Chief of Strategy, Business Development and Outreach. "We want to make sure that patients throughout our community who are eligible to participate in the CIMAvax Clinical Trial have a convenient opportunity to do so, whether they are getting their care at our main campus or one of our community practices."

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center in Upstate New York. In addition to its main campus on Carlton Street in the City of Buffalo, Roswell Park offers care at satellite offices in Amherst and Niagara Falls and at five affiliated community practices.

Through this collaboration, eligible patients with certain forms of lung and head/neck cancer will have the opportunity to participate in the CIMAvax Clinical Trial onsite at one or more of the following practices:

Read more about Roswell Park's CIMAvax research at https://www.roswellpark.org/cimavax.

About Circuit Clinical

Circuit Clinical is an Integrated Research Organization, dedicated to empowering patients choosing clinical research as a care option and transforming the experience of finding and participating in clinical trials. For more information visit www.circuitclinical.com

About Roswell Park

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is a community united by the drive to eliminate cancer's grip on humanity by unlocking its secrets through personalized approaches and unleashing the healing power of hope. Founded by Dr. Roswell Park in 1898, it is the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center in Upstate New York. Learn more at www.roswellpark.org, or contact us at 1-800-ROSWELL (1-800-767-9355) or ASKRoswell@RoswellPark.org.

Contact: Rachael Pollinger, Circuit Clinical

Phone: (716) 349-7664

Email: rpollinger@circuitclinical.com

SOURCE Circuit Clinical

