Rotary Actuators Market set to grow by USD 800.99 million | Growth in industrial automation to drive demand | Technavio

The growth of industrial automation will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. The integration of automation in the manufacturing process enhances productivity and saves time and labor. Hence, manufacturing companies across industries such as semiconductors, oil and gas, packaging, and aerospace and defense are integrating automation solutions in their production lines to boost productivity. The increased adoption of automation solutions has been creating a significant demand for rotary actuators in various applications such as assembly units, gas turbines, and other applications.

Many such factors coupled with the growth of end-user industries are expected to push the global rotary actuators market to achieve an incremental growth of USD 800.99 million between 2021 and 2026.

In addition, the advent of flood-proof submersible electric actuators will further enhance the market growth. However, the volatility in the prices of raw materials will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Dominant Players Profiled in rotary actuators Market:

The report offers information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial status, new product launches, and recent developments. The following are identified as the dominant players in the market.

ABB Ltd.

AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG

Curtiss Wright Corp.

Emerson Electric Co.

Flowserve Corp.

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc.

Holland Motion Group

IMI Critical Engineering

LINAK AS

MISUMI Group Inc.

Moog Inc.

Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Pentair Plc

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Rotomation Inc.

Rotork Plc

Schlumberger Ltd.

Siemens AG

SMC Corporation

Tameson BV

W.W. Grainger Inc.

The global rotary actuators market is fragmented and highly competitive. The market is characterized by the presence of several category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified vendors. These vendors are competing in terms of price, product differentiation, brand, equity, and other aspects. Both established and local players in the market are focusing on ensuring omnichannel presence to increase the sales of their products. However, the established players will have an advantage over local vendors in terms of promoting new products or client acquisitions.

Rotary Actuators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.52% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 800.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG, Curtiss Wright Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., Harmonic Drive Systems Inc., Holland Motion Group, IMI Critical Engineering, LINAK AS, MISUMI Group Inc., Moog Inc., Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Pentair Plc, Rockwell Automation Inc., Rotomation Inc., Rotork Plc, Schlumberger Ltd., Siemens AG, SMC Corporation, Tameson BV, and W.W. Grainger Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

