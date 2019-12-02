Rotary Club of Santa Monica Gives Back in a Big Way!

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the Rotary Club of Santa Monica is proud to announce that their annual fundraising event, held on November 10th in Culver City, was a great success, generating net proceeds upwards of $120,000.

"We are people of action. We support local and international causes," said Sharon Gavin, President of Rotary Club of Santa Monica. "We also provide aid to people affected by natural disasters. We experience fellowship with amazing people. We live by the motto 'Service above Self.'"

The International Wine & Food Fest took place at Playa Studios. The event space was transformed into a festive and beautiful display with floral table arrangements and sparkling lights. It was attended by approximately 220 people, with KIDSAVE being this year's featured charity. For 20 years, this organization has worked tirelessly to help find homes for the forgotten older children in foster care and group homes. Lauren Reicher-Gordon, VP and Director of Family Visit Programs at KIDSAVE spoke describing the amazing work of this organization. Ty Bailey, also spoke and told his moving and heartfelt story, as his new parents Mauricio & Jessica Mora watched from their seats. He touched and inspired the room full of attendees to reach into their pockets giving approximately $12,000 directly to help KIDSAVE continue their work. This was a wonderful and successful fundraising event, a good time had by all. Rotary of Santa Monica is already looking forward to next year's festival.

There are many people the Rotary Club of Santa Monica would like to thank for helping to generate such a successful fundraiser. The Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows generously donated the food and wine for the event. Committee chair Andrea Gressinger (Keller Williams Santa Monica), Co-chair Vicky Curtis, Greg Abrams, Suzan Allbritton, Len Lanzi, Donna Byrd, Ken Waltzer, Lisa Alexander, Matthew Lehman, John Rucci, Bill Powell, Carol Powell, Kera Snell, and David Rosenfeld did an amazing job attending to all the details. Thanks also goes out to Larry Snyder, who performed as the live auctioneer. He kept the evening moving forward with energy and humor.

The sponsors for this event include: Bill and Carol Powell, David Bohn, Andrea Gressinger, Greg Abrams, Judy Neveau, Matt Williams, Vicky and Joe Curtis, Iao Katagiri, Sharon and Andy Gavin, Lisa Alexander, Donna Byrd, Steve Taub, Nat Trives, Jillian Alexander, Tammy Andrews, George Collins, John Dracup, Michael Pellico, Hal Quigley, Ken Waltzer, Susan Annett, Bill Dawson, Greg Hargrave, Karim Jaude, Hornburg Jaguar, Palle Jensen, Tom Loo, Monte McCormick, Laus Mennekes/Casa Del Mar, Dee and Jim Menzies, Sue Potter, Myles Pritchard, David Rosenfeld, Keller Williams Santa Monica, Tom Larmore, Paul Leoni, Paul Gaulke, and Glenn Ricard.

This organization is only as powerful as its members, which is why Rotary is always looking for motivated community and business leaders. Those interested in learning more about this Rotary Club can visit www.rotaryclubofsantamonica.org. If you would like to see for yourself, request to attend a Friday lunch meeting at no charge.

About the Rotary Club of Santa Monica

The Rotary Club of Santa Monica is dedicated to enacting positive change at home and abroad through connections with like-minded individuals and organizations. Members support local schools and international causes such as eradicating polio and missions to bring clean water to communities. Local causes include helping youth (Boys & Girls Club of Santa Monica), helping the hungry (Meals on Wheels West), helping seniors (WISE & Healthy Aging), helping foster kids find homes (KIDSAVE), helping victims of sex trafficking (Saving Innocence), helping the homeless (West Coast Care), and more.

