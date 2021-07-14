Rotary Expands Wheel Service Product Line with R1200 Leverless Pro Tire Changer and R1065 Mobile Tablet Aligner

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG) and Dover (NYSE: DOV), is expanding its wheel service product line with the launch of two new products: the R1200 Leverless Pro tire changer and the R1065 Mobile Tablet Aligner.

"Rotary has been designing products for nearly 100 years, and our customers have a significant impact on our approach to product innovation," says Kevin Jones, Wheel Service Product Manager for Rotary. "To that end, our two newest wheel service products were developed based on customer feedback and designed to address some of the common challenges facing today's shops."

R1200 Leverless Pro Tire Changer

The R1200 Leverless Pro tire changer is designed with automated and intuitive controls and is packed with innovative, easy-to-use features that help decrease repair time, increase accuracy and enable easier high-performance tire and rim changes without causing damage.

Whether a technician needs to change a run-flat, low-profile or light truck tire, the R1200 can handle wheel diameters from 10 to 30 inches, tire widths of up to 19 inches depending on wheel offset and a maximum tire diameter of 47 inches. The quick-locking and adjustable center post gives operators added flexibility, helping to increase productivity and improve efficiencies as well as reduce the chance of injuries.

The changer's dual bead rollers work to easily separate the tire from the wheel. Each bead roller can be used independently, or the arms can be fully synchronized. This removes the need for a camera or mirror to check the tire placement. With the match mounting feature, it is easy to index a tire to a wheel. These features allow technicians to change tires faster and get customers' vehicles back on the road quicker.

R1065 Mobile Tablet Aligner

While some wheel alignment systems are a big investment in terms of both cost and space, Rotary's new R1065 Mobile Tablet Aligner won't break the bank or take up valuable shop space.

"The R1065 offers shops of all sizes an easy-to-use solution for performing wheel alignments," says Jones. "Many smaller shops only perform a few alignments a week, so it was important for us to develop a high-tech and automated alignment solution at an affordable price."

The tower-free alignment system requires no minimum bay size and comes on a portable, compact cart with sensor chargers built in, giving technicians maximum flexibility to perform wheel alignments anywhere in the shop.

The system features four-point wheel clamps and wireless measuring heads and is fast and easy to set up. The tablet-operated and Wi-Fi-enabled system requires no additional computers, eliminating costly computer repairs. The tablet is also magnetized, so technicians can place it anywhere on the vehicle or lift and follow along comfortably with all the repair data right in view.

The R1065 also eliminates the guesswork of alignments. The accurate two-step run-out process tells the operator when to stop and when to roll forward, and the system's animated illustrations guide the operator through the alignment repairs needed. The powerful sensor technology allows techs to make live adjustments quickly and accurately, saving both time and money. Once the work is completed, a personalized alignment report can be printed or emailed for the customer.

"At Rotary, we strive to make equipment that is high quality and long-lasting and supports our customers' businesses," says Jones. "We are focused on continuing to innovate and improve upon the next generation of wheel service and lift products and ensure that we are making the right investments to grow and evolve along with the industry."

Rotary offers a full line of wheel service equipment for shops of all sizes that are backed not only by Rotary's quality craftmanship but also Rotary's three-year wheel service warranty. To learn more about Rotary's full line of lifts and wheel service products, visit https://rotarylift.com, contact your local Rotary distributor or call 800-640-5438.

About Rotary:

Rotary is the leading manufacturer of vehicle lifts and wheel service products for use in professional automotive service, commercial truck and transit industries. In 1925, Peter Lunati designed, built and patented the first fully hydraulic automotive lift and gave rise to a new industry. Rotary's pursuit of innovation has built one of the world's most trusted lifts, designed to increase shop efficiency and productivity. Today, there are more Rotary Lift products used in vehicle repair facilities around the world than any other brand.

Rotary is a Vehicle Service Group (VSG) brand and part of Dover's Engineered Products segment. VSG comprises 13 major vehicle lift, wheel service, diagnostic and collision repair brands: Rotary, Chief Collision Technology, Forward Lift, Direct Lift, Warn Automotive, Ravaglioli, Hanmecson, Elektron, Blitz, Nogra, Butler, Space and Sirio. With its American headquarters in Madison, Indiana, VSG has operations worldwide, including ISO 9001-certified manufacturing centers in North America, Europe and Asia.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

