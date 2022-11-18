Rotary International Partners with Accion Labs to Provide Digital Transformation Services

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In July 2022, Rotary International (Rotary) announced an expanded global strategic technology partnership with Accion Labs ("Accion"), an innovation engineering company specializing in emerging technologies and digital transformation. Rotary's executive leaders recognized the need to create and deliver value to their participants/members, partners, and volunteer leaders. In addition, there was a desire to improve operational and business effectiveness and efficiency. They understood that a digital transformation of the IT systems which form their foundation would be the catalyst for future growth.

Pictured: Paul Haisman, CIO of Rotary International, and Shyam Upadhyay, President of Accion Labs

Paul Haisman, Chief Information Officer of Rotary International, said, "As a global nonprofit, it is extremely difficult to attract and retain technology talent in an increasingly competitive market. We were spending a tremendous amount of time recruiting and not enough time focused on adding value to our overall mission as an organization. Hence, the relationship with Accion Labs was a great strategic move for us. Accion will provide long-term and sustainable technology solutions to assist Rotary's dedicated Digital Product Delivery teams in their transformation journey."

While announcing the partnership, Shyam Upadhyay, President of Accion Labs said, "Accion provides a framework of industry-leading technologies to help our clients grow, increase shareholder value, and better engage target audiences. With Rotary, our focus is to leverage our expertise in new and innovative solutions thereby enabling them to effectively implement and drive their digital transformation strategy."

Rotary members improve lives and bring positive, lasting change to communities worldwide by promoting peace, fighting disease, providing safe water and sanitation, supporting education, saving mothers and children, growing local economies, and protecting the environment. Rotary's top priority is the global eradication of polio. Rotary launched its polio immunization program, PolioPlus, in 1985 and in 1988 became a leading partner in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

Rotary product teams operate from world headquarters located in Evanston, Illinois and they have an office in Pune, India (Rotary International Infotech Pvt. Ltd), which serves as the offshore technology development center (ODC). The ODC supported the IT & ITES needs of Rotary International. Further building the Rotary/Accion partnership, Accion assumed responsibility for Rotary's ODC team, a project that went live on July 4th, 2022. The transitioned roles include application development, business intelligence development, and quality assurance testing. This decision was made to assemble the best talent in global and local markets working from both physical offices and virtual locations. The partnership was also founded on Rotary's core belief in diversity by engaging people of all backgrounds. Accion's global footprint with development centers around the world, including in India, Mexico, and Romania, is a perfect pairing in this respect.

About Accion Labs: Accion Labs, founded in 2011, is a Pittsburgh-headquartered global technology firm specializing in digital transformation and innovation engineering by leveraging emerging technologies. Accion's core purpose is to impact lives by transforming businesses through innovation. Spread over 22 global offices, Accion has an engineering headcount of more than 5,000 employees. Accion engages with its clients in a range of collaborative, white-box engagement models that include extended teams, and turn-key projects. Accion holds the expertise in building new products and re-engineering legacy products using state-of-the-art technologies and innovation. Led by an entrepreneurial leadership team that focuses on execution, outcome, and continuous learning, Accion Labs has been recognized as one of Pittsburgh's fastest-growing companies by the Pittsburgh Business Times and as a leader in innovation by Smart Business Magazine.

About Rotary: Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.4 million members of more than 46,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit Rotary.org.

