Rotary Pump Market by Type, Operating Capacity, Pump Characteristics, Raw Material, End-use Industry & Region - Global Forecast to 2024
Nov 20, 2019, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rotary Pump Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global rotary pump market was worth US$ 4.8 Billion in 2018. According to the report, the market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 5.8 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.
Rotary pumps are gaining traction across the globe owing to their ability to handle high differential pressure, high-viscosity performance and compact design. As a result of these characteristics, they find applications in numerous industry verticals ranging from chemical industry to pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology applications, marine industry applications, etc.
Besides this, with the increasing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT), pump manufacturers are introducing highly efficient and cost-effective rotary pumps integrated with next generation connected technologies that can automate various processes.
Apart from this, the leading rotary pump companies are focusing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to diversify their product portfolio and expand geographic reach by gaining an edge over their competitors. For instance, Dover Corporation has acquired All-Flo, a manufacturer of specialty air-operated double-diaphragm (AODD) pumps, which is now a part of the Pump Solutions Group (PSG) unit within Dover's Fluids segment.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Dover Corporation, SPX Flow, Xylem Inc., Colfax Corporation, IDEX Corporation, Busch Systems, Gardner Denver Holdings, Atlas Copco, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology, ULVAC, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global rotary pump market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global rotary pump industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the operating capacity?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the pump characteristic?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global rotary pump industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global rotary pump industry?
- What is the structure of the global rotary pump industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global rotary pump industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Rotary Pump Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Operating Capacity
5.5 Market Breakup by Pump Characteristics
5.6 Market Breakup by Raw Material
5.7 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Vane
6.2 Screw
6.3 Lobe
6.4 Gear
6.5 Progressive Cavity (PC)
6.6 Others
7 Market Breakup by Operating Capacity
7.1 Small (Up to 500 gpm)
7.2 Medium (500-1000 gpm)
7.3 High (More Than 1000 gpm)
8 Market Breakup by Pump Characteristic
8.1 Standard Pumps
8.2 Engineered Pumps
8.3 Special Purpose Pumps
9 Market Breakup by Raw Material
9.1 Bronze
9.2 Cast Iron
9.3 Polycarbonate
9.4 Stainless Steel
9.5 Others
10 Market Breakup by End-use Industry
10.1 Oil and Gas
10.2 Power Generation
10.3 Chemical and Petrochemical
10.4 Water and Wastewater
10.5 Food and Beverage
10.6 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 Asia Pacific
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Middle East and Africa
11.5 Latin America
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Dover Corporation
16.3.2 SPX Flow
16.3.3 Xylem Inc.
16.3.4 Colfax Corporation
16.3.5 IDEX Corporation
16.3.6 Busch Systems
16.3.7 Gardner Denver Holdings
16.3.8 Atlas Copco
16.3.9 Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology
16.3.10 ULVAC
