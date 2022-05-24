Rotary Seals Market Size to Grow by USD 1.97 billion | 45% of the market growth contribution from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Rotary Seals Market: Revenue-generating End-user Insights

Oil and gas: The oil and gas segment held the largest rotary seals market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest market share due to the significant increase in investments in oil and gas production facilities and the expansion of oil and gas pipelines.

Power

Others

Rotary Seals Market: Geography Landscape

APAC: 45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China , India , Japan , and Russia are the key markets for rotary seals in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America , Europe , and MEA. The rising demand from end-users such as the water and wastewater industries, as well as the residential sector constructions and increase in incentives to domestic companies will facilitate the rotary seals market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

North America

MEA

South America

Rotary Seals Market: Vendor Insights

The rotary seals market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as innovation to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Companies such as Chesterton.com offers rotary seal products such as Matrix for pumps, gearboxes, and conveyors.

Companies Covered:

A.W. Chesterton Co.

AB SKF

CinchSeal

EnPro Industries Inc.

ERIKS Seals and Plastics Inc.

Freudenberg SE

Gallagher Fluid Seals Inc.

Greene Tweed and Co.

Hallite Seals International Ltd.

James Walker Group Ltd.

Kalsi Engineering Inc.

Kaman Corp.

Max Spare Ltd.

NOK Asia Co. Pte. Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Seal and Design Inc.

Spareage Sealing Solutions

System Seals Inc.

Techne SA

Trelleborg AB

Rotary Seals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.23% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.56 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A.W. Chesterton Co., AB SKF, CinchSeal, EnPro Industries Inc., ERIKS Seals and Plastics Inc., Freudenberg SE, Gallagher Fluid Seals Inc., Greene Tweed and Co., Hallite Seals International Ltd., James Walker Group Ltd., Kalsi Engineering Inc., Kaman Corp., Max Spare Ltd., NOK Asia Co. Pte. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Seal and Design Inc., Spareage Sealing Solutions, System Seals Inc., Techne SA, and Trelleborg AB Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Chemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Chemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Power - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Power - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 A.W. Chesterton Co.

Exhibit 97: A.W. Chesterton Co. - Overview



Exhibit 98: A.W. Chesterton Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: A.W. Chesterton Co. - Key offerings

10.4 AB SKF

Exhibit 100: AB SKF - Overview



Exhibit 101: AB SKF - Business segments



Exhibit 102: AB SKF - Key news



Exhibit 103: AB SKF - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: AB SKF - Segment focus

10.5 CinchSeal

Exhibit 105: CinchSeal - Overview



Exhibit 106: CinchSeal - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: CinchSeal - Key offerings

10.6 EnPro Industries Inc.

Exhibit 108: EnPro Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: EnPro Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: EnPro Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: EnPro Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 ERIKS Seals and Plastics Inc.

Exhibit 112: ERIKS Seals and Plastics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: ERIKS Seals and Plastics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: ERIKS Seals and Plastics Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Freudenberg SE

Exhibit 115: Freudenberg SE - Overview



Exhibit 116: Freudenberg SE - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Freudenberg SE - Key news



Exhibit 118: Freudenberg SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Freudenberg SE - Segment focus

10.9 Kalsi Engineering Inc.

Exhibit 120: Kalsi Engineering Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Kalsi Engineering Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Kalsi Engineering Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Exhibit 123: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 System Seals Inc.

Exhibit 128: System Seals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: System Seals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: System Seals Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Trelleborg AB

Exhibit 131: Trelleborg AB - Overview



Exhibit 132: Trelleborg AB - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Trelleborg AB - Key news



Exhibit 134: Trelleborg AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Trelleborg AB - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

