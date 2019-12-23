Rothamsted Research Selects Heliospectra LED Lighting Solutions for Retrofit of Controlled Environment Plant Growth Chambers

GOTHENBURG, Sweden and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (OTCQB: HLSPY, FIRSTNORTH GROWTH MARKET: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new order from Rothamsted Research in Harpenden, United Kingdom. Heliospectra will replace antiquated metal halide lighting with new MITRA modular LED grow lights and controllable spectra DYNA LED solutions. The order value is SEK 1.9 million (£ 160 000).

One of the world's oldest agricultural research institutions, Rothamsted Research works with a wide array of food and cereal crops in both glasshouses and walk-in plant growth chambers. The new Heliospectra LED solutions offer ease of installation for the large scale retrofit of existing chambers and significant reduction in energy use with long-term cost savings.

"Heliospectra's advanced spectra control, the proven performance of their LEDs and the quality of light output will enable our research teams to customize intensity and photoperiod to meet precise light requirements across Rothamsted's diverse experimental crop portfolio," said Fiona Gilzean, Head of Horticulture and Controlled Environments for Rothamsted Research. "The integration and flexibility our scientists will have with the new Heliospectra LEDs when compared to traditional horticulture lighting will greatly expand our application capabilities."

Research teams across the globe continue to push the boundaries of plant response and LED lighting strategies with Heliospectra's DYNA research light which features nine adjustable or tuneable wavelengths and software control. The company's revolutionary MITRA modular LED solutions offer a streamlined silhouette and IP67 rating with high intensity light and full dimming control.

"Heliospectra's collaboration with Rothamsted Research will assist the plant science community's work with light spectra and help to validate consistent crop performance results. More importantly, the opportunity to work with Rothamsted demonstrates how simple and easy the installation of intelligent LED lighting to retrofit existing academic research facilities can be," said Karin Dankis, Director of Product Management and Engineering for Heliospectra.

The order will be delivered in early 2020.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:

Ali Ahmadian, CEO of Heliospectra | +46-(0)-72-203-6344 | ir@heliospectra.com

http://www.heliospectra.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/heliospectra/r/rothamsted-research-selects-heliospectra-led-lighting-solutions-for-retrofit-of-controlled-environme,c2997821

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Heliospectra