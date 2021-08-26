Rotiform with Ferrari and AF Corse win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans
Aug 26, 2021, 15:56 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrari, AF Corse and the 488 GTE equipped with Rotiform wheels dominated at the 89th running of the most grueling endurance race in the world, The 24 Hours of Le Mans. In an exhibition of racing prowess, the AF Corse team cars competed fiercely in the renowned racing event claiming wins in both of the GTE classes.
The Ferrari 488 GTE No. 51 crew, featuring drivers: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Côme Ledogar dominated the final hours of the race with both speed and strategy to clinch the win for the AF Corse team in the LMGTE PRO class.
Additionally in the LMGTE AM category the Ferrari 488 GTE No. 83 team, featuring drivers: François Perrodo, Nicklas Nielsen and Alessio Rovera were consistent yet viciously fast to complete the double victory for AF Corse.
AF Corse of Piacenza Italy was established in 2002 by Amato Ferrari and has a long-standing history of racing superiority – now further solidified with this historic Le Mans winning performance.
About Rotiform: Rotiform founded in 2009, is a US-based wheel manufacturer known for their industry-leading innovation and forward thinking designs. The technical partnership with Ferrari GT factory racing has allowed Rotiform to showcase their engineering and performance potential in competitive motorsports and instills a lasting reputation as a championship winning brand.
