Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn Named as 2020 "Best Law Firms" Ranked Legal Practice by U.S. News - Best Lawyers®

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn was chosen by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for inclusion in their 2020 "Best Law Firms" publication.

U.S. News – Best Lawyers® releases annual lists which showcase the top attorneys in the nation, and rank law firms within their geographic location and practice area.

Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn was recognized in the categories of "Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs" and "Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs" as a "Tier 1" law firm. These rankings designate Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn as one of the top legal practices in the San Francisco area. The firm was also recognized in these categories in the 2019 Edition of "Best Law Firms."

A condition for recognition as a "Best Law Firms" award winner is that selected law firms must have at least one attorney who is listed in the current edition of Best Lawyers®. Five partners of Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn were included in the 2020 publication: June Bashant, John M. Feder, Cynthia B. McGuinn, Ronald H. Rouda, and Timothy G. Tietjen.

Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn is a San Francisco personal injury law firm that offers free consultations to people in need of legal representation. If you are interested in speaking with their attorneys, call 415.940.7176 or visit their website at www.rftmlaw.com.

SOURCE Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn

Related Links

https://www.rftmlaw.com

