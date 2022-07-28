Rough-Terrain Crane Market Size to Grow by USD 135.61 million, Broderson Manufacturing Corp. and SANY Group Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Jul 28, 2022, 08:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A rough-terrain crane refers to off-road construction equipment designed for lift and carry operations. The key end-user industries of rough-terrain cranes include construction and oil and gas, and utilities.
The "Rough-Terrain Crane Market by Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the rough-terrain crane market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 135.61 mn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver: Rapid growth of utility infrastructure
- Market Challenge: High maintenance and compliance costs
Technavio offers key drivers, trends, and challenges that will impact the future of the rough-terrain crane market. Read our Sample Report
Market Segmentation
The rough-terrain crane market report is segmented by capacity (50-80 tons, below 50 tons, and above 80 tons) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
By geography, North America will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the rough-terrain crane market in North America.
By capacity, the 50-80 tons segment will contribute the highest share to the growth of the rough-terrain crane market. Factors such as the launch of new models in this segment and the significant rise in the adoption of mid-size rough-terrain cranes in key end-user industries are driving the growth of this segment. For instance, Terex introduced a new Terex rough-terrain crane TRT 80, an 80-ton max capacity crane.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report
Key Vendors
The rough-terrain crane market is fragmented, with several international and domestic vendors. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The large international vendors dominate the market due to factors such as economies of scale and high investment capabilities.
Liebherr International AG, Broderson Manufacturing Corp., KATO WORKS CO. LTD., SANY Group, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., The Manitowoc Co. Inc., TIL Ltd., Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd., and Kobelco Construction Machinery International Trading Co. Ltd. are the main players operating in the market. The offerings are some of the key vendors are listed below:
- Broderson Manufacturing Corp. - The company offers rough terrain cranes under the product name of SR-300LX.
- Kobelco Construction Machinery International Trading Co. Ltd. - The company offers rough terrain cranes under the product name of LRT 1090-2.1.
- SANY Group - The company offers rough terrain cranes under the product name of 50-80 T.
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - The company offers rough terrain cranes under the product name of RTC-8050 Series II.
- Tadano Ltd. - The company offers rough terrain cranes under the product name of GR-1600XL-3.
This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a PDF Sample Now
|
Rough-Terrain Crane Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.18%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 135.61 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.74
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Japan, China, and Russia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Liebherr International AG, Broderson Manufacturing Corp., KATO WORKS CO. LTD., SANY Group, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., The Manitowoc Co. Inc., TIL Ltd., Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Kobelco Construction Machinery International Trading Co. Ltd., and
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
