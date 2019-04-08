Round Table Nobly Rolls Out A New Brand Vision Worthy Of Its Standing As "Pizza Royalty"

ATLANTA, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legends last and get better with time. That's why in its 60th year of business, Round Table has taken inspiration from its flavorful past and founding principles to roll out a new brand vision worthy of its standing as "Pizza Royalty." The full rebranding, grounded in significant consumer research, will take place throughout 2019 and includes a new logo and website, restaurant design, packaging, uniforms and menu items. All elements of the new vision highlight the lore of the Knights of the Round Table, founder Bill Larson's commitment to time-honored recipes (hand-rolled dough made in-store daily, homemade sauce and hand-cut toppings piled high) and sharing "a little pizza with someone you love." A video detailing the journey can found here: https://www.roundtablepizza.com/about/.

Global Franchise Group, the parent company of Round Table, acquired the Brand in September of 2017 and hired nationally recognized Brand consultancy and creative agency, Sterling-Rice Group (SRG) to help create a brand vision representative of Round Table's iconic standing in the pizza industry.

"When we acquired Round Table, we knew we were gaining more than just a popular restaurant concept with best in category pizza – we were acquiring a Brand with a history, nostalgia and heart," said Jenn Johnston, Chief Marketing & Operations Officer for GFG. "Global Franchise Group's mission is to champion Brands and the people who build them. We wanted to make our passionate franchisees and our loyal customers proud by honoring the Brand's legacy and its rightful place as 'Pizza Royalty.' We are grateful for SRG's strategic approach and innovative store redesign. GFG is proud to introduce the next chapter in Round Table's legendary tale."

Round Table's new Brand persona embodies its iconic legacy and speaks with pride, confidence and conviction while still being lighthearted and approachable. Every detail represents the Brand's "Coat of Arms" of honor, valor and revelry. The new logo or Brand Mark (now used throughout the website and social media), was designed to reflect the fun, confident and gallant personality of Round Table. It was also inspired by the font used in the original Round Table Pizza logo. When looking closely at the full logo, one can see the silhouette of a knight's helmet between the "D" and "T." That knight when taken alone, represents the "r" and the "T" (in Round Table), which will be used as a seal and icon found on packaging, uniforms, menus and more. A sneak peak of elements used in the new restaurant design has been revealed at the Round Table kiosk at the Oakland Coliseum and the new Round Table in Frisco, Texas – the first location in the state for the California-born concept. The first fully rebranded store will be unveiled this summer.

The Round Table footprint is quickly expanding with more than 20 restaurants set to open this year – a record for the Brand. To follow the progress of Round Table's "Pizza Royalty" journey, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Round Table Pizza – www.roundtablepizza.com

Inspired by the honor, valor and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table's superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of "Pizza Royalty" for 60 years. With more than 440 restaurants across the United States, Round Table celebrates community, family and making merry. For the latest news from Round Table, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For franchising information, please visit: https://roundtablepizzafranchise.com. Round Table® is a registered trademark and Pizza Royalty™ and the Knight Helmet Logo are trademarks of The Round Table Franchise Corporation.

