Round Table Pizza® Coming Together To Support Wildfire Victims On Dec. 11 With "A Day For California" Fundraiser

"Round Table Pizza is proud to call California home and our hearts are hurting for our customers, franchisees and team members in areas devastated by the fires in both the Northern and Southern regions of the state," said Geoff Goodman, Executive Vice President of Round Table Pizza. "On December 11, we will be serving not only a great meal, but hope to those who truly need it most this holiday season. Please join us."

"Thousands of our fellow Californians were devastated by the destructive and deadly wildfires," said Brian K. Rice, chair of the California Fire Foundation. "Through the SAVE program, firefighters are offering a hand up to those who lost their homes. Round Table's generosity will help to rebuild the lives of those who've lost so much, and we are grateful for their support."

Dine-in, delivery and take-out orders are included in the "A Day for California" fundraiser. For more information, visit www.roundtablepizza.com or follow Round Table Pizza's social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Donations in support of the effort can be made online by clicking here.

Round Table Pizza – www.roundtablepizza.com

Round Table Pizza was founded by Bill Larson in 1959 in the San Francisco Bay Area to create a place where families could relax and share a superb pizza. More than fifty years later, Round Table Pizza remains true to its founder's vision with 440 restaurants across the western United States and the world. Round Table's signature tagline, "The Last Honest Pizza", describes its commitment to quality and authenticity. For the latest news and fun and games from Round Table Pizza, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The California Fire Foundation – www.cafirefoundation.org

The California Fire Foundation, a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization, provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters and the communities they protect. Formed in 1987 by California Professional Firefighters, the California Fire Foundation's mandate includes an array of survivor and victim assistance projects and community initiatives. Find the Foundation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

