Round Two of Speedway National Championship Series Set for Aug. 10 at Industry Racing

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's top 16 speedway riders are set to battle it out on the track on Aug. 10 at the Industry Hills Expo Center during round two of the American Motorcycle Association Speedway National Championship Series. The riders will compete in 23 thrilling races.

"This is an exciting race because we have the world's best Speedway riders coming together to compete for the national title," said Kelly Inman, Industry Racing Director. "Speedway is known as the original extreme motorsport and uses a 500cc machine with no brakes, so it is a fun event to watch for the whole family!"

Riders will be going up against the 9-time National Champion Billy Janniro, who is defending his title. Scores from the race will be added to riders' total series scores for a chance to be crowned the national champion. The Series finale will be held at Fast Fridays Speedway in Auburn on Sept. 21.

Tickets are available now at Industryracing.com. Tickets are $20 and $15 for Seniors (55+) and Military & Juniors (13 to 17 years). 12 & under are always free with adult supervision! Gates open at 6:00 PM and the first race is set to start at 7:30 PM.

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019

Media encouraged to attend at 7 p.m.

Industry Hills Expo Center (16200 Temple Ave. City of Industry, CA. 91744)

Confirmed Riders:

9 x National Champion Billy Janniro

Max Ruml

Dillon Ruml

Gino Manzares

Bart Bast

Tommy Hedden

Austin Novratil

Tim Gomez Eddie Castro Colton Hicks (wildcard rider) Bob Hicks (wildcard rider) Russell Green Aaron Fox Jason Ramirez Sam Ramirez Blake Borello

The following day, August 11, is the Jr. Speedway Silver Cup Championships, where over 30 Jr. racers, ages 8 - 16 years old, will battle it out in their biggest race of the year and for the biggest trophy - 1st place trophy is 7 feet tall! Gates open 11am, with the first race starting at 12pm and it is FREE to all spectators.

Contact: Anna Williamson

(843) 408-7125

SOURCE Industry Racing