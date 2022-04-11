RoundGlass Unveils its Music for Wellbeing Channel on YouTube Featuring Compositions Created to Enhance the Meditation Experience

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RoundGlass, a global Wholistic Wellbeing company dedicated to empowering people on their personal wellness journey, announces the unveiling of its Music for Wellbeing channel on YouTube. The channel combines distinct sounds and music amidst a tranquil setting including moving art to inspire listeners on a personal journey to Wholistic Wellbeing. Music has the unique ability to enhance the immersive meditation experience, which becomes available to all who are seeking happiness, health, and peace of mind.

Singer-songwriter of world music and designer Amrita Sen serves as the lead of RoundGlass' Music for Wellbeing in collaboration with RoundGlass' Global Head of Mental Health & Wellbeing Prakriti Poddar. Amrita developed the channel's content including her original handpainted drawings which serve as the moving artwork accompanying the music. It was specifically developed for RoundGlass and inspired by experiences that combine art, light, and sound like the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit. The original compositions take listeners on a sonic journey with categories like Sleep Stories which tell familiar bedtime stories to encourage calm and restfulness or Soundscapes that paint vivid environments for listeners to transcend and focus on being present.

RoundGlass and its founder, Sunny Singh, believe strongly in the power of music to heal and inspire. By exploring the auditory facets of meditation, the new Music for Wellbeing channel supports RoundGlass' overall mission to inspire people to embrace a life of Wholistic Wellbeing.

ABOUT ROUNDGLASS

RoundGlass is a global, Wholistic Wellbeing company dedicated to empowering and enabling people on their personal wellbeing journey. RoundGlass' mission is simple yet ambitious: inspire the power of Wholistic Wellbeing to create a happier, healthier, and more joyful world. The company achieves this by investing in and developing new technology, sharing knowledge, and focusing on action for the good of the individual, their community, and the wider world.

