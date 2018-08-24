RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation Completes $94 Million Equity Private Placement of Convertible Preferred Stock

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation ("RoundPoint"), one of the nation's top 15 non-bank mortgage servicing companies, announced that it has completed a $94 million equity private placement of convertible preferred stock.

"We are excited to work with new partners that share our vision for continued growth at RoundPoint. This capital raise will assist us in our mission to build a leading, fully integrated mortgage banking institution that promotes sustainable homeownership," said Kevin Brungardt, Chief Executive Officer of RoundPoint. "The proceeds from the offering will be used primarily to support our ongoing expansion of our firm such as growing the company's leading mortgage servicing rights co-issue program and investing in other corporate initiatives that should generate strong market-rate returns, and secondarily for other corporate purposes, such as repaying certain indebtedness."

The convertible preferred stock was offered and sold in a transaction that was exempt from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933. The convertible preferred stock has not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration, or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This press release relates to an offering that has been completed and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the convertible preferred stock or any other securities, and does not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company, was the sole placement agent and initial purchaser in the offering.

Founded in 2007, RoundPoint is a leading, national co-issue servicer, loan subservicer, and residential mortgage lender. As one of the nation's largest non-bank mortgage servicers, it currently services more than $75 billion worth of mortgage assets and is authorized to service loans in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company is headquartered in Charlotte with an office in Dallas. Lenders and investors can learn more about RoundPoint's services by visiting www.roundpointexchange.com. Borrowers may visit RoundPoint's consumer website at www.rpmservicing.com. NMLS #18188. Equal Housing Lender.

