Roundstone And ADX Announce Partnership With Centura Health To Reduce Employer Costs And Bring Exceptional Care To Employees And Families

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone and ADX announced the availability of an integration between the cost savings delivered by Roundstone's health insurance and ADX's specialty physician network. Roundstone brings transparency, control and cost savings through its health insurance solutions. ADX is a physician network focused exclusively on back and joint pain disorders.

Mike Schroeder, President of Roundstone stated, "the collaboration between Roundstone and ADX complements our relationship with Centura Health and allows employers to provide concierge-level-service for employees and their family members that suffer from back and pain issues. This partnership brings a high level of care, innovative procedures, and best in class service to all sized employers." Services will be initially available to employers in Colorado before being rolled out nationally.

"It is my pleasure to announce that the ADX physician network is now available through Roundstone. Roundstone is known for doing what other insurers won't, control insurance costs with transparency and the delivery of cost savings strategies. ADX brings over a decade of experience improving outcomes and decreasing costs for joint, spine, and pain conditions. This partnership offers employers an alternative, effective, "best in class" platform solution for their employee joint, pain, and spine care needs," said Dr. Brad Vilims, President and CEO of ADX.

Roundstone Management, Ltd. (Roundstone) based in Lakewood, Ohio is an insurance organization offering middle-market employers (20-1,000 employees) a proven health insurance strategy that delivers transparency, control and cost savings. For more information on Roundstone, visit the company website at www.RoundstoneInsurance.com

Centura Health connects individuals, families and neighborhoods across Colorado and western Kansas with more than 6,000 physicians and 21,000 of the best hearts and minds in health care. Through our 17 hospitals, two senior living communities, health neighborhoods, physician practices and clinics, home care and hospice services, and Flight For Life® Colorado, we are making the region's best health care accessible and affordable in every community we serve. We believe you can inspire the people you care about to live healthier lives by encouraging them to do the little things that can make a big difference. We're Centura Health, and we're here for your health. For information on Centura Health or any of the facilities in our network, please visit Centura.org.

Based in Denver Colorado, ADX is a growing, multi-state network of select physicians and providers specializing in musculoskeletal, pain and spine conditions (MSD). ADX's proprietary software and value-based methods bring patient centered, physician directed, state of the art musculoskeletal care services to employers; reducing costs and helping their employees and families get out of pain and return to their lives. Our mission is to bring destructive innovation and free market principles to the current healthcare system. To learn more about ADX, please visit adxcorp.net.

