Roundstone Announces Virtual Medical Captive Forum on May 19, 2021

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone, a health insurance provider specializing in self-funded medical group captive solutions for small and mid-sized companies, announced today that its 7th annual Medical Captive Forum (MCF 2021) will be held virtually Wednesday, May 19 from 10:30am to 6:00pm EDT.

MCF 2021 will offer vibrant programming, impactful discussion, and opportunities to reflect and connect on the state of healthcare and health insurance today. The live event will be part interactive, designed to help attendees succeed with a self-funded health insurance plan.

The virtual forum's robust program of events includes something for everyone:

Navigating the Self-Funding Journey: Roundstone welcomes two clients, United Food Bank and F.H. Furr, along with their advisors, The Mahoney Group and Capital Group Benefits , to hear key learnings on the self-funding journey.

Roundstone welcomes two clients, and along with their advisors, and , to hear key learnings on the self-funding journey. Overcoming the Obstacles to Controlling Costs of Healthcare: This keynote panel discussion with Dave Chase (Health Rosetta) and Dr. Eric Bricker (AHealthcareZ) will offer perspectives and actionable ideas on overcoming barriers to controlling costs.

This keynote panel discussion with and will offer perspectives and actionable ideas on overcoming barriers to controlling costs. Exactly What To Say: Best-selling author Phil M. Jones will deliver the closing keynote. He'll wrap up and answer the question – So What Now? This session is the perfect catalyst to create positive change.

Best-selling author will deliver the closing keynote. He'll wrap up and answer the question – So What Now? This session is the perfect catalyst to create positive change. Breakout Sessions: Employer and Advisor tracks allow attendees to explore in-depth topics, including: how to take advantage of self-funding, managing catastrophic diagnoses and high-costs drugs, and employee communications for better utilization of plans.

Employer and Advisor tracks allow attendees to explore in-depth topics, including: how to take advantage of self-funding, managing catastrophic diagnoses and high-costs drugs, and employee communications for better utilization of plans. Roundtables: Attendees will hold discussions with their peers, moderated by Roundstone experts and practitioners. Topics include: controlling costs with plan design, data transparency, and innovative ideas for employee engagement.

Attendees will hold discussions with their peers, moderated by Roundstone experts and practitioners. Topics include: controlling costs with plan design, data transparency, and innovative ideas for employee engagement. Sponsors: Roundstone thanks its sponsors for their support: American National, Nationwide, Ascella Health, GemCore, Interlink, Auxiant, BRMS, Bywater, and Deerwalk, a Cedar Gate company.

"While we cannot be together in Cleveland this year, we look forward to welcoming our customers, employers, advisors, providers, and valued partners to this reimagined virtual event," said Michael Schroeder, President of Roundstone. "We've put together a fantastic line-up of speakers and built in opportunities for fun along the way. We're excited to be on the forefront of positive change for the health insurance industry and this event helps move us in the right direction – affordable healthcare for all, with greater choice and transparency."

To see the agenda and register for the MCF, visit https://roundstoneinsurance.com/2021-medical-captive-forum/.

About Roundstone Insurance

Roundstone is an innovative insurance organization founded in 2003 with a vision of helping small and mid-sized businesses access affordable employee health insurance – our customers pay only for the healthcare they use while keeping the savings. Our unique self-funded group captive solution delivers high quality care, reduces claims volatility, controls costs, and returns savings right back to employers– a win-win all around. Hundreds of businesses rely on Roundstone as their trusted health insurance provider, saving them an average of 20 percent annually over the past decade. Roundstone is headquartered in Lakewood, Ohio with representatives throughout the United States. For more information on Roundstone, visit www.roundstoneinsurance.com

