Roundstone Named an Inc. 5000 Company for Fourth Year Running

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone, a health insurance provider specializing in self-funded medical group captive solutions for small and mid-sized companies, has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year. Roundstone has earned its ranking on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, citing 94% revenue growth and an 80% increase in employees over a three-year period.

Roundstone is proud to announce being named to the INC 5000 for the fourth year running.

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We're thrilled to be included on the Inc. 5000 list once again," said Michael Schroeder, Founder and President of Roundstone. "This honor recognizes our efforts to scale the business while remaining true to our customer-focused mission of affordable, high quality health insurance for all. As a growing mid-size company ourselves, we also feel the headwinds of the economy and the rising costs of health insurance. We have our customers' backs – not only the employers but the employees too – and are committed to helping them grow unburdened by the volatility of high health insurance costs."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Roundstone Insurance

Roundstone is an innovative insurance organization founded in 2003 with a vision of giving small and mid-sized businesses a proven strategy for affordable employee health insurance – our customers pay only for the healthcare they use while keeping the savings. Our unique self-funded group captive solution delivers high quality of care, mitigates risk, reduces claims volatility, controls costs, and returns savings right back to the employers and employees– a win-win all around. Hundreds of businesses rely on Roundstone as their trusted health insurance provider, saving them an average of 20 percent annually over the past decade. Roundstone is headquartered in Lakewood, Ohio with representatives throughout the United States. For more information on Roundstone, visit www.roundstoneinsurance.com.

Media Contact:

Terri White

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

440.617.0333 x380

SOURCE Roundstone

Related Links

https://roundstoneinsurance.com/

