Roundstone Sends More Cash to Its Health Insurance Customers

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone, a Lakewood-based health insurance provider specializing in self-funded group captive solutions, earlier this year reported more than $10 million in cash distributions to business owners across the nation currently enrolled in one of the company's group medical captives. This figure has now grown by $1.4M.

The Roundstone self-funded captive health insurance strategy allows employers to easily reduce health insurance costs and retain the money they do not spend. Through a combination of Roundstone's unique variable funding solution and turnkey cost containment solutions, these meaningful savings become a reality at a very opportune time. Had these employers purchased traditional fixed cost health insurance, this money would have been pocketed by the insurance company as extra profit.

"These premium returns add to the savings the employers realize when they first adopted a Roundstone plan, the previously reported distribution, and the cost saving efforts we are able to deliver to our customers throughout the plan year," said Roundstone's President Mike Schroeder. "We are happy to reward these employers who made the decision to work with Roundstone in delivering best-in-class benefits to their employees."

Small to mid-sized employers across a multitude of industries are currently enrolled in one of Roundstone's group medical captives. For more information about these savings from a group self-funded health insurance plan, please visit: https://roundstoneinsurance.com/

