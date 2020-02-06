Roundstone's Customers Throughout the Country are Distributed More Than $2M

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone, a Lakewood-based health insurance provider specializing in self-funded group captive solutions, reported a $2,200,000 distribution to participating business owners across the nation.

Roundstone's self-funded health insurance plans save employer participants when compared to traditional insurance funding models. Employers enjoy a win -win when they realize savings throughout the year and then again when they receive a return of unused premiums.

Over $2.2M in unused stop loss premium was distributed back to participating business owners across the country to close out 2019. Had those employers been part of a fully insured healthcare plan, those savings would have been pocketed by the insurer.

"Helping employers really plan for the long term when it comes to their businesses is crucial," said Roundstone President Mike Schroeder. "Taking a proactive approach to managing health care costs allows business owners to invest their savings back into their operations."

Hundreds of small to mid-sized employers across a multitude of industries are currently enrolled in one of Roundstone's group medical captives. For more information about the savings from a group self-funded health insurance plan, please visit: https://roundstoneinsurance.com/

About Roundstone Management Ltd.

Roundstone Management, Ltd. (Roundstone) based in Lakewood, Ohio is an insurance organization offering small to mid-size employers a proven health insurance strategy that helps business owners access affordable health insurance for their employees – paying only for the healthcare they use while keeping the savings. For more information on Roundstone, visit the company website at www.roundstoneinsurance.com

Contact:

Mike Schroeder, President

Roundstone Management Ltd.

233797@email4pr.com

440-617-0333

SOURCE Roundstone

Related Links

http://www.roundstoneinsurance.com

