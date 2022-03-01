Roundwood Market- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

Factors such as rising demand from housing and infrastructure construction companies, rising demand from furniture companies, and demand for environment-friendly and durable flooring will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The roundwood market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Roundwood market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Pulpwood



Sawlogs



Veneer Logs

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample

Roundwood Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the roundwood market in l4 industry include AFRITIMSU GROUP OF CO. LTD., Atlantis SA, Extra-Les LLC , Flexx Panel BV, Fritz Kohl GmbH and Co. KG, JD Forest Products, Johnson International Co., Sierra Pacific Industries, Timberlink Ltd., and Timberwire Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

The roundwood market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The rising demand from housing and infrastructure construction companies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the environmental challenges will hamper the market growth.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Roundwood Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist roundwood market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the roundwood market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the roundwood market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of roundwood market vendors

Related Reports:

Plywood Market | Size, Share, Growth, Trends | Industry Analysis | Forecast 2025 | Technavio

Wood Packaging Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Roundwood Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.68% Market growth 2022-2026 15682.23 mn ft3 Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.54 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, Brazil, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AFRITIMSU GROUP OF CO. LTD., Atlantis SA, Extra-Les LLC , Flexx Panel BV, Fritz Kohl GmbH and Co. KG, JD Forest Products, Johnson International Co., Sierra Pacific Industries, Timberlink Ltd., and Timberwire Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download now to uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies of roundwood market - Download Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Forest products

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.3 Outbound logistics

2.2.4 Marketing and sales

2.2.5 Waste collection and services

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (million ft3)

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

· Pulpwood

· Sawlogs

· Veneer logs

Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type

5.3 Pulpwood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Pulpwood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million ft3)

Exhibit 25: Pulpwood - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Sawlogs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Sawlogs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million ft3)

Exhibit 27: Sawlogs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Veneer logs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Veneer logs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million ft3)

Exhibit 29: Veneer logs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 31: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

· APAC

· Europe

· North America

· South America

· MEA

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million ft3)

Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million ft3)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million ft3)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million ft3)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million ft3)

Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography (million ft3)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rising demand from housing and infrastructure construction companies

8.1.2 Rising demand from furniture companies

8.1.3 Demand for environment-friendly and durable flooring

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Environmental challenges

8.2.2 Moisture and humidity concerns

8.2.3 Certifications for forest products

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Rising global roundwood production

8.3.2 Technological developments

8.3.3 Rising wages in manufacturing hubs

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 49: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AFRITIMSU GROUP OF CO. LTD.

Exhibit 52: AFRITIMSU GROUP OF CO. LTD. - Overview

Exhibit 53: AFRITIMSU GROUP OF CO. LTD. - Product and service

Exhibit 54: AFRITIMSU GROUP OF CO. LTD. - Key offerings

10.4 Atlantis SA

Exhibit 55: Atlantis SA - Overview

Exhibit 56: Atlantis SA - Product and service

Exhibit 57: Atlantis SA - Key offerings

10.5 Extra-Les LLC

Exhibit 58: Extra-Les LLC - Overview

Exhibit 59: Extra-Les LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 60: Extra-Les LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Flexx Panel BV

Exhibit 61: Flexx Panel BV - Overview

Exhibit 62: Flexx Panel BV - Product and service

Exhibit 63: Flexx Panel BV - Key offerings

10.7 Fritz Kohl GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 64: Fritz Kohl GmbH and Co. KG - Overview

Exhibit 65: Fritz Kohl GmbH and Co. KG - Product and service

Exhibit 66: Fritz Kohl GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.8 JD Forest Products

Exhibit 67: JD Forest Products - Overview

Exhibit 68: JD Forest Products - Product and service

Exhibit 69: JD Forest Products - Key offerings

10.9 Johnson International Co.

Exhibit 70: Johnson International Co. - Overview

Exhibit 71: Johnson International Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 72: Johnson International Co. - Key offerings

10.10 Sierra Pacific Industries

Exhibit 73: Sierra Pacific Industries - Overview

Exhibit 74: Sierra Pacific Industries - Product and service

Exhibit 75: Sierra Pacific Industries - Key offerings

10.11 Timberlink Ltd.

Exhibit 76: Timberlink Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 77: Timberlink Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 78: Timberlink Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Timberwire Inc.

Exhibit 79: Timberwire Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 80: Timberwire Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 81: Timberwire Inc. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 ????Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 83: Research Methodology

Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 85: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio