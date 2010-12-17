Route Optimization Software Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Opportunities in the Growth of the Software as A Service (SaaS) Model
The "Route Optimization Software Market by Component (Software & Services), Vertical (On-Demand Food Delivery, Ride Hailing & Taxi Services, Field Services, and Retail & FMCG), Organization Size, Deployment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The route optimization software market size is expected to grow from to grow from USD 2.95 billion in 2018 to USD 5.07 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2018 to 2023.
The major drivers of the market include the increasing use of logistics-specific solutions and declining hardware and connectivity costs.
The scope of the report covers the route optimization software market analysis by component (software and services), deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region. The software segment is expected to account for a larger share during the forecast period as compared to the services segment, owing to the increasing need for route optimization software amidst the rising traffic congestion and rising need of improving customer service delivery. The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR owing to the need of all the service components throughout the pre-and post-software deployment cycle.
The on-premises deployment type is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period, owing to the need for customized software that can address complex requirements and the need of data control and security. The cloud deployment type is expected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the cost benefits and scalability it offers.
By organization size, the large enterprise organization segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period, owing to the large-scale implementation of customized software and increased operations. The SMEs segment is expected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increased adoption of cloud-based route optimization software.
The retail & fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) vertical is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period, owing to the need of greater need to reduce the service delivery time and cut cost related to delivery and time took. The field services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the vitality of routes taken to complete multiple jobs within a stipulated time.
As per the geographic analysis, the route optimization software market in the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of route optimization software amidst growing traffic congestion, the increasing vehicle sales in countries, and the growing implementation of smart transportation projects. North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, owing to the large-scale investments in implementing route optimization software to address the growing need for delivery efficiency and better driver convenience.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market
4.2 North America: Market By Component
4.3 Europe: Market By Deployment Type
4.4 Asia Pacific: Market By Organization Size
4.5 Route Optimization Software Market, By Services & Top 3 Regions
5 Market Overview & Industry Trends
5.1 Market Dynamics
5.1.1 Introduction
5.1.2 Drivers
5.1.2.1 Increasing Use of Logistics-Specific Solutions
5.1.2.2 Declining Hardware and Connectivity Costs
5.1.3 Restraints
5.1.3.1 Handling Structured and Unstructured Data
5.1.4 Opportunities
5.1.4.1 Growth of the Software as A Service (SaaS) Model
5.1.4.2 Real-Time Location Data Analysis
5.1.5 Challenges
5.1.5.1 Security Concerns
5.2 Industry Trends
5.2.1 Case Studies
5.2.1.1 Fidelitone Implemented Llamasoft Transportation Optimization Solution to Improve the Efficiency of Its Delivery Routing and Frequency
5.2.1.2 American Newspaper Solutions Chose Route4me to Obtain Immediate Route Optimization and Locate Addresses
5.2.1.3 Returpack Chose AMCS Intelligent Optimisation Suite for Better Transport Overview and Highly Improved Customer Service
6 Route Optimization Software Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Consulting
6.3.2 Map Integration & Software Deployment
6.3.3 Support & Maintenance
7 Market By Deployment Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cloud
7.3 On-Premises
8 Route Optimization Software Market, By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small & Medium Enterprises
8.3 Large Enterprises
9 Route Optimization Software Market, By Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 On-Demand Food Delivery
9.3 Retail & FMCG
9.4 Field Services
9.5 Ride Hailing & Taxi Services
9.6 Others
10 Regional Analysis
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Situation and Trends
11.2.1 New Product Launches & Product Enhancements
11.2.2 Agreements, Collaborations & Partnerships
11.2.3 Acquisitions
11.2.4 Expansions
11.3 Market Ranking of Key Players
12 Company Profiles
12.1 ALK Technologies
12.2 Caliper
12.3 Descartes
12.4 ESRI
12.5 Google
12.6 Llamasoft
12.7 Microlise
12.8 Omnitracs
12.9 Ortec
12.10 Paragon Software Systems
12.11 PTV Group
12.12 Quintiq
12.13 Route4me
12.14 Routific
12.15 Verizon Connect
12.16 Workwave
12.17 Key Innovators
12.17.1 AMCS
12.17.2 Blujay Solutions
12.17.3 Fareye
12.17.4 FLS
12.17.5 Geoconcept
12.17.6 Maxoptra
12.17.7 Optimoroute
12.17.8 Portatour
12.17.9 Routesolutions
12.17.10 Scientific Logistics
12.17.11 Truckstops
