Routes and ASM joins Informa's Aviation Week Network

Creates powerful, global portfolio of air transport events, intelligence, data, media and marketing services

NEW YORK and GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aviation Week Network group is expanding by bringing together Informa's leading commercial aviation brands serving the full aviation lifecycle into a single portfolio. This expansion follows the combination of Informa and UBM in June 2018.

The Aviation Week Network group now incorporates Routes events, Airport Strategy and Marketing (ASM) and Routesonline, alongside brands such as Air Transport World (ATW), Aviation Week MRO, SpeedNews, Aviation Daily and Fleet Discovery.

The resulting portfolio serves airline, airport, aerospace and supplier customers, representing more than 200,000 executives and managers in more than 195 countries.

Its products, services and people deliver value across the aircraft lifecycle from product design and development, acquisition, operations, air and airport services to maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), resale and retirement. The combined portfolio enables the commercial aviation community including airlines, airports, MROs, suppliers and financial services to make critical decisions, predict and find opportunities and connect with each other.

Powering the combined offerings are:

Tradeshows and Conferences – providing face to face connections across the commercial aviation community including:

Routes Events – connecting airports and destinations with airline route planners and strategy executives.

– connecting airports and destinations with airline route planners and strategy executives. Aviation Week MRO Events and Conferences – bringing together the global aviation aftermarket, including airlines, OEMs and MRO suppliers.

– bringing together the global aviation aftermarket, including airlines, OEMs and MRO suppliers. SpeedNews Conferences – the leading events for commercial-aviation supplier executives, OEM strategists and aerospace finance leaders.

– the leading events for commercial-aviation supplier executives, OEM strategists and aerospace finance leaders. ATW's Airline Achievement Awards-- the most coveted and prestigious awards in the airline community.

Intelligence & Data – enabling critical business decision support and forecasting for new opportunities

Airport Strategy and Marketing (ASM) provides expert route development consulting, data, analytics and training, services that support airports and their stakeholders realize their route and traffic growth ambitions

provides expert route development consulting, data, analytics and training, services that support airports and their stakeholders realize their route and traffic growth ambitions Aviation Week Fleet Discovery , the most extensive, high-quality database and forecasting service comprising all of the worlds aircraft, featuring specifications, ownership and lifecycle tracking of 215,000 aircraft including 830+ aircraft and 170 engine types.

, the most extensive, high-quality database and forecasting service comprising all of the worlds aircraft, featuring specifications, ownership and lifecycle tracking of 215,000 aircraft including 830+ aircraft and 170 engine types. Aviation Week Intelligence Network whose commercial market insights and databases of programs, companies and aircraft are used for decision making and business development throughout the world's airlines, OEMs, suppliers, MROs and regulatory agencies.

whose commercial market insights and databases of programs, companies and aircraft are used for decision making and business development throughout the world's airlines, OEMs, suppliers, MROs and regulatory agencies. Market Briefings including Aviation Daily and SpeedNews, the leading airline, MRO, commercial-aerospace supplier executive and financial community newsletters.

Media and Marketing Services – enabling companies to showcase their brands and generate leads for product and services with a reach of over 1.7 million A&D professionals.

Routes Online, and related newsletters including Airlineroute, that connects the route development community year-round and generate more than 2.4 million page views per month.

and related newsletters including Airlineroute, that connects the route development community year-round and generate more than 2.4 million page views per month. Air Transport World (ATW), the leading airline-management brand with integrated print, digital and marketing services products that lead the market in user engagement.

the leading airline-management brand with integrated print, digital and marketing services products that lead the market in user engagement. Aviation Week & Space Technology , the industry's leading brand covering technology and aircraft development across all industry sectors including air transport, defense, space, business aviation and the aviation/aerospace supply chain.

the industry's leading brand covering technology and aircraft development across all industry sectors including air transport, defense, space, business aviation and the aviation/aerospace supply chain. Aviation Week's MRO Media portfolio , including Inside MRO magazine, MRO-Network.com, MRO LINKS Marketplace and MRO Network Daily newsletter.

, including magazine, MRO-Network.com, MRO LINKS Marketplace and MRO Network Daily newsletter. ShowNews , the leading show daily published on site at air shows and tradeshows across the global industry.

the leading show daily published on site at air shows and tradeshows across the global industry. International Aviation ( China ) and Air Transport Observer ( Russia /CIS), local language air transport brands serving high-growth aviation markets.

"Our ability to enable the growth of the aviation industry with high-quality and high-ROI offerings has taken a giant step forward with the addition of the acclaimed Routes and ASM brands," said Greg Hamilton, President of the Aviation Week Network. "It has been thrilling to see our highly experienced and passionate team members learning from each other and beginning to develop our next generation of innovations serving this essential global industry."

David Stroud, Managing Director of ASM stated, "We are delighted to be part of Aviation Week Network as we celebrate our 25th year at the forefront of route development, and driving results for our clients. We are excited by the new opportunities and collaboration we are already finding. We see real benefits to our clients particularly within our expanded data products and aviation industry network, that being part of this new group will bring."

"We are thrilled to now be part of the Aviation Week Network," said Steven Small, Brand Director, Routes. "It will enable both our events and our online platform to better serve the route development community through the new group's natural synergies. It will really put our customers' needs at the core of our strategic vision."

AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

The Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace and defense industries that has a database of 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week for analysis, marketing and intelligence. Customers include the world's leading manufacturers, suppliers, airlines, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this global market. The product portfolio includes Aviation Week & Space Technology, AC-U-KWIK, Aircraft Blue Book, Airportdata.com, Air Charter Guide, Air Transport World, AviationWeek.com, Aviation Week Intelligence Network, Business & Commercial Aviation, ShowNews, SpeedNews, Fleet and MRO forecasts, global maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) tradeshows and aerospace & defense conferences.

ABOUT AIRPORT STRATEGY & MARKETING (ASM)

ASM (Airport Strategy & Marketing) has supported airports, airlines, tourism authorities and governments in the development of new routes since 1993. ASM guides and supports clients through every step of the route development process; identifying potential new air services, preparing business cases and presentations, negotiating with airlines and ensuring new routes are sustainable. ASM was the creator of the Routes events.

ABOUT ROUTES EVENTS

Routes events are unique annual forums dedicated to the development of new air services. Four 'regional' route development forums are held between February and July in the Americas, Asia, Europe and Africa. The flagship World Routes event takes place in September. www.routesonline.com. The events revolve around pre-scheduled meetings, an exhibition and conference which are delivered in partnership with host stakeholders. Hosts tend to be a collaboration between airports, tourism authorities and investment partners (the bidding process takes place two to three years before the event takes place).

ABOUT INFORMA

Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

