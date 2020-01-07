ROVA Launches Next-Gen Theft Deterrent for Production Home Building Industry

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ROVA®, product developer and manufacturer, introduces their job site construction security tower, the Defender S1. Designed for the commercial developer and residential new home construction industry to reduce and eliminate theft and vandalism.

Founded in 2014 by two brothers, Matt and Marcus Tilton, fascinated with the idea of becoming entrepreneurs, quit their corporate jobs and started a low voltage pre-wire company installing audio and video systems for local home builders. Working in the construction industry for over 6 years, they could see the needs of developers and homeowners evolving, so they quickly moved into home automation and security systems. Over the last several years, the two brothers have acquired and maintained hundreds of service contracts with developers and homeowners around the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Realizing that there is a heightened need for construction security to aid developers and home builders in protecting their assets, the brothers set out to develop a product that not only is reasonable in price, but also effective at reducing theft. The Defender S1 was born.

"With ROVA's Defender S1, not only are we saving a developer, or home builder, project material, we are saving them the hassle and headache of monetary and productivity loss," shares Matt Tilton.

The Defender S1 is setup in the center of the building, or home, and is able to withstand the everyday harsh environments of any job site. The Defender is easily programmable for multiple users to access remotely on the ROVA® web app. From there, anyone that has been granted access can monitor the project 24/7. Notifications are received when a construction trade disarms the system as well as receive text messages and images if the Defender senses motion anytime, day or night, while the system is armed. The Defender comes standard with 2 5MP cameras, on-board LTE connectivity, 360-degree passive infrared sensors, lights, siren and 48-hour battery backup.

"Not only have we been able to protect construction sites from theft of lumber, tools, windows, appliances, and HVAC units," shares Matt Tilton, "we've also been able to help eliminate the theft of copper on the sites as well.

"We've always been inspired to find a need and then do what we can to create a solution to fill that need," shares Marcus Tilton. ROVA® is excited to launch the Defender S1—bringing a much needed and effective device to serve the building community.

